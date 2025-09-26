IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Qualifying Marks Trend of Previous Years

IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 will be announced. The online exams for Group Y Medical Assistant Airmen will be conducted from September 20th, 2025, onwards. Candidates who register must clear three stages of the selection process: the Online Test, Physical Fitness Ability Test (PFAT), and Medical Examination.
The cut off marks give an idea of the exam’s difficulty level and help candidates plan their preparation. Several factors influence the cut-off, including the number of applicants, available vacancies, previous years’ cut-off trends, and the exam’s difficulty. Check the article below for detailed information about IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025.
IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 Expected
The estimated cut off marks can vary depending on factors such as the number of applicants, vacancies, and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates are advised to score above the expected range to increase their chances of selection in Air Force Group Y 2025. Check the table below for expected IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 based on trends from previous years and the anticipated difficulty level of the exam:
|
Category/Batch
|
Expected Cut Off 2025 (Out of 50)
|
Batch 1
|
38–39
|
Batch 2
|
34–36
IAF Group Y Previous Years Cut Off Marks
Checking IAF Group Y Previous Years Cut Off Marks can help candidates estimate this year’s expected cut-off. Check the year wise list of cut-off marks for different batches and phases of the selection process In the table below:
|
Year
|
Group Y (Out of 50)
|
2020 Batch 2
|
33
|
2020 Batch 1
|
37.25
|
2019 Batch 2
|
34.25
|
2019 Batch 1
|
37.25
|
2018 Batch 2
|
32.75
|
2018 Batch 1
|
36
|
2017
|
34
|
2016
|
29
How to Check IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025?
Candidates can check the IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 by following these steps:
-
Visit the official Indian Air Force website: https://indianairforce.nic.in
-
Go to the “Recruitment” or “Latest Updates” section.
-
Look for the link that says “IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025”.
-
Click on the link to view the cut-off marks for different batches and categories.
-
Download the PDF for offline reference if needed.
Factors Affecting IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025
The IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 is influenced by several key factors:
-
Number of Vacancies: Higher vacancies may lower the cut-off, while fewer vacancies can raise it.
-
Total Candidates: The more candidates appearing, the higher the competition, which affects the cut-off.
-
Exam Difficulty: Tougher exams generally result in lower cut-offs, while easier exams can increase it.
-
Candidate Performance: Overall performance in the exam plays a crucial role in determining the cut-off.
-
Normalization Process: If exams are conducted in multiple shifts, scores may be normalized, impacting the final cut-off.
How to Calculate IAF Group Y Marks 2025?
Candidates can calculate their IAF Group Y Phase 1 marks using the following marking scheme:
-
Correct Answer: +1 mark
-
Unattempted Question: 0 marks
-
Incorrect Answer: -0.25 marks
The following is the formula to calculate marks:
Total Marks = (Number of Correct Answers × 1) – (Number of Incorrect Answers × 0.25)
