IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 Expected: Check Qualifying Marks Trend of Previous Years

IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 will be announced. The online exams for Group Y Medical Assistant Airmen will be conducted from September 20th, 2025, onwards. Candidates who register must clear three stages of the selection process: the Online Test, Physical Fitness Ability Test (PFAT), and Medical Examination.

The cut off marks give an idea of the exam’s difficulty level and help candidates plan their preparation. Several factors influence the cut-off, including the number of applicants, available vacancies, previous years’ cut-off trends, and the exam’s difficulty. Check the article below for detailed information about IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025.

IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 Expected

The estimated cut off marks can vary depending on factors such as the number of applicants, vacancies, and the difficulty level of the exam. Candidates are advised to score above the expected range to increase their chances of selection in Air Force Group Y 2025. Check the table below for expected IAF Group Y Cut Off 2025 based on trends from previous years and the anticipated difficulty level of the exam: