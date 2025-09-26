What is the capital of Azerbaijan? The capital of Azerbaijan is located on the western shore of the Caspian Sea on the southern edge of the Absheron Peninsula. Baku is the largest city and the capital of Azerbaijan. It holds the unique distinction of being the world’s lowest-lying national capital at about 28 meters below sea level.
As of the latest official data from World Population Review, about 24.3% of Azerbaijan’s population resides in Baku’s metropolitan area, making it a vital hub for the country’s development and international presence. Azerbaijan’s capital has a rich historical legacy, with evidence of settlements dating back thousands of years. Baku’s Old City is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
The capital of Azerbaijan is Baku, situated on the western coast of the Caspian Sea and the southern part of the Absheron Peninsula. It is the largest city in the country, with an estimated population of about two million residents, making up roughly 25% of Azerbaijan’s total population according to official statistics.
Baku stands out globally as the lowest-lying capital city, located about 28 meters below sea level. It is not only the political center but also a vibrant cultural and economic hub, home to historical sites such as the Old City, recognized by UNESCO. This city also plays a crucial role in Azerbaijan’s oil industry and has hosted international events like the Formula One Grand Prix.
|
Feature
|
Details
|
Capital of Azerbaijan
|
Baku
|
Location
|
Western shore of Caspian Sea, Absheron Peninsula
|
Population
|
2.5 Million
|
Elevation
|
28 meters below sea level
|
Cultural Significance
|
UNESCO Old City, landmarks like Maiden Tower
|
Continent
|
Asia (South Caucasus region)
Why is Baku so famous?
Baku is known worldwide for being a center of Azerbaijan’s oil industry, which shaped its development and economy.
-
The city features a UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old City, including landmarks like the Maiden Tower and Palace of the Shirvanshahs.
-
Baku’s unique geography as the lowest-lying capital city adds to its distinctiveness.
-
It is a cultural hotspot with museums, theaters, and modern architecture, attracting tourists and international events.
-
The city regularly hosts global events that highlight its growing international influence.
Which continent is Baku on?
Baku is located in the continent of Asia, specifically in the South Caucasus region.
-
Azerbaijan, including Baku, is often associated geographically with both Eastern Europe and Western Asia due to its location at the crossroads.
-
Baku’s position on the Absheron Peninsula places it along the Caspian Sea coast, strategically between Europe and Asia.
-
This continental location contributes to its diverse cultural and historical influences.
Conclusion
Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku is the largest city in the country, Most of its population resides in the city making it an important hub of the nation. The Capital of Azerbaijan is also famous for its UNESCO World Heritage-listed Old City. Baku is a major hub not only for the nation but also for hosting global events bringing attention to the capital from all over the world.
