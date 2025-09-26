What is the capital of Azerbaijan? The capital of Azerbaijan is located on the western shore of the Caspian Sea on the southern edge of the Absheron Peninsula. Baku is the largest city and the capital of Azerbaijan. It holds the unique distinction of being the world’s lowest-lying national capital at about 28 meters below sea level.

As of the latest official data from World Population Review, about 24.3% of Azerbaijan’s population resides in Baku’s metropolitan area, making it a vital hub for the country’s development and international presence. Azerbaijan’s capital has a rich historical legacy, with evidence of settlements dating back thousands of years. Baku’s Old City is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

