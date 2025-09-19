Yerevan is the capital and largest city of Armenia, located along the Hrazdan River in the historic Ararat Plain. Founded in 782 BC as the fortress of Erebuni by King Argishti I of Urartu, Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Today, it serves as Armenia’s political, cultural, and economic center, with a population of over 1 million, representing more than 35% of the country’s total population according to official statistics. Since becoming the capital in 1918, Yerevan has evolved from an ancient fortress town to a vibrant modern city known for its unique pink volcanic stone architecture and rich heritage reflecting thousands of years of Armenian history.

What is the Capital of Armenia?

Yerevan is the capital and largest city of Armenia, serving as the country's cultural, administrative, and economic center. Founded in 782 BC by King Argishti I, who established the fortress of Erebuni, Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Located on the Ararat Plain along the Hrazdan River, it holds a population of over 1 million people, making up more than 35% of Armenia’s total population according to official statistics. Yerevan became Armenia’s capital in 1918 and has since been the heart of Armenian culture, history, and politics, featuring elegant architecture built largely from pink volcanic tuff stone, which has earned it the nickname "Rosy City."