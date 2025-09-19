Yerevan is the capital and largest city of Armenia, located along the Hrazdan River in the historic Ararat Plain. Founded in 782 BC as the fortress of Erebuni by King Argishti I of Urartu, Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Today, it serves as Armenia’s political, cultural, and economic center, with a population of over 1 million, representing more than 35% of the country’s total population according to official statistics. Since becoming the capital in 1918, Yerevan has evolved from an ancient fortress town to a vibrant modern city known for its unique pink volcanic stone architecture and rich heritage reflecting thousands of years of Armenian history.
What is the Capital of Armenia?
Yerevan is the capital and largest city of Armenia, serving as the country's cultural, administrative, and economic center. Founded in 782 BC by King Argishti I, who established the fortress of Erebuni, Yerevan is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Located on the Ararat Plain along the Hrazdan River, it holds a population of over 1 million people, making up more than 35% of Armenia’s total population according to official statistics. Yerevan became Armenia’s capital in 1918 and has since been the heart of Armenian culture, history, and politics, featuring elegant architecture built largely from pink volcanic tuff stone, which has earned it the nickname "Rosy City."
Why is Yerevan Famous?
Yerevan is famous for its ancient origins, rich cultural heritage, and resilient spirit. It hosts landmarks like the Erebuni Fortress, Saint Gregory the Illuminator Cathedral, and the Armenian Genocide Memorial. The city is a major educational and artistic hub, with many museums, theaters, and universities. Its architecture reflects deep Armenian traditions alongside Soviet and modern influences. The city’s historic continuity and role as Armenia’s political and cultural center make it internationally significant.
Is Yerevan the Oldest City in the World?
While not the absolute oldest city globally, Yerevan is among the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities. Founded in 782 BC, it predates many famous cities like Rome. Archaeological evidence shows settlements in the area dating back to the 6th millennium BC, affirming its long-standing historical importance and continuous human presence.
What Language Do They Speak in Yerevan?
The official and predominant language spoken in Yerevan is Armenian, which uses its own unique alphabet created in the 5th century AD. Russian is also widely spoken due to historical ties, and English is increasingly common, especially in business and tourism sectors.
Conclusion
Yerevan, as the capital of Armenia, stands out for its unique blend of ancient history and vibrant modern culture. Its continuous habitation for nearly 3,000 years and its role as Armenia’s political and cultural heart make it a city of great historical and contemporary importance. Yerevan’s architecture, educational institutions, and enduring traditions reflect the rich Armenian heritage that continues to thrive today.
