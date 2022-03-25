Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Check full list of Ministers
Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Yogi Adityanth took oath today for the second time in a row as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 52 Ministers will take oath in the second Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.
Previous UP Cabinet Ministers such as Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Sidharth Nath Singh, who all won elections, have not been inducted into Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022.
मैं...
Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh.
Take a look below at the list of Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022.
Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: UP Cabinet Minister List 2022
Minister
1- Surya Pratap Shahi
2- Suresh Kumar Khanna
3- Swatantra Dev Singh
4- Baby Rani Maurya
5- Lakshmi Narayan Choudhary
6- Jayveer Singh
7- Dharmpaal Singh
8- Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’
9- Bhupendra Singh Choudhary
10- Anil Rajbhar
11- Jitin Prasad
12- Rakesh Sachan
13- Arvind Kumar Sharma
14- Yogendra Upadhyaya
15- Ashish Patel
16- Sanjay Nishad
Minister of State (Independent Charge)
17- Nitin Aggarwal
18- Kapil Dev Aggarwal
19- Ravindra Jaiswal
20- Sandeep Singh
21- Gulab Devi
22- Girish Chandra Yadav
23- Dharamveer Prajapati
24- Aseem Arun
25- J.P.S. Rathore
26- Dayashankar Singh
27- Narendra Kashyap
28- Dinesh Pratap Singh
29- Arun Kumar Saxena
30- Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’
Minister of State
31- Mayankeshwar Singh
32- Dinesh Khatik
33- Sanjeev Gond
34- Baldev Singh Olakh
35- Ajeet Pal
36- Jaswant Saini
37- Ramkesh Nishad
38- Manohar Lal Mannu Kori
39- Sanjay Gangwar
40- Brijesh Singh
41- K.P. Malik
42- Suresh Rahi
43- Somendra Tomar
44- Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’
45- Pratibha Shukla
46- Rakesh Rathore Guru
47- Rajni Tiwari
48- Satish Sharma
49- Danish Azad Ansari
50- Vijay Laxmi Gautam
UP Cabinet Minister List 2021
|
Name
|
Designation
|
Portfolio
|
Yogi Adityanath
|
Hon’ble Chief Minister
|
Home, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Economics and Statistics, Geology and Mining, Tax Registration, Jail, General Administration, Secretariat Administration, Confidential, Vigilance, Appointment, Personnel, Information, Election, Institutional Finance, Planning, State Property, Town Land, Uttar Pradesh Restructuring Coordination, Administrative Reform, Program Implementation, National Integration, Infrastructure, Language, External Aided Project, Scarcity, Relief and Rehabilitation, Public service Management, Rent Control, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures, Protocol, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, P.R.D, Civil Defence
|
Keshav Prasad Maurya
|
Deputy Chief Minister
|
Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises
|
Dr. Dinesh Sharma
|
Deputy Chief Minister
|
Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology
|
Surya Pratap Shahi
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Agriculture, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Research
|
Suresh Kumar Khanna
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education
|
Swami Prasad Maurya
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Labour, Employment, Coordination
|
Satish Mahana
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Industrial Development
|
Dara Singh Chauhan
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden
|
Ramapati Shastri
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare
|
Jai Pratap Singh
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare
|
Brijesh Pathak
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service
|
Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries
|
Shrikant Sharma
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Energy, Additional Sources Of Energy
|
Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh)
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Rural Development, Overall Village Development
|
Sidharth Nath Singh
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom and Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion
|
Mukut Bihari Verma
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Cooperative
|
Ashutosh Tandon
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment, and Poverty Alleviation
|
Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj
|
Dr. Mahendra Singh
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Jal Shakti, Flood Control
|
Suresh Rana
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills
|
Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Panchayati Raj
|
Anil Rajbhar
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment
|
Shriram Naresh Agnihotri
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Excise, Prohibition
|
Jitin Prasada
|
Cabinet Minister
|
Technical Education
