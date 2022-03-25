Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Check full list of Ministers

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Yogi Adityanth took oath today for the second time in a row as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 52 Ministers will take oath in the second Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

Previous UP Cabinet Ministers such as Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Sidharth Nath Singh, who all won elections, have not been inducted into Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022.

Lucknow | Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak take oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/HsO83jWSUR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2022

Take a look below at the list of Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022.

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: UP Cabinet Minister List 2022

Minister

1- Surya Pratap Shahi

2- Suresh Kumar Khanna

3- Swatantra Dev Singh

4- Baby Rani Maurya

5- Lakshmi Narayan Choudhary

6- Jayveer Singh

7- Dharmpaal Singh

8- Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’

9- Bhupendra Singh Choudhary

10- Anil Rajbhar

11- Jitin Prasad

12- Rakesh Sachan

13- Arvind Kumar Sharma

14- Yogendra Upadhyaya

15- Ashish Patel

16- Sanjay Nishad

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

17- Nitin Aggarwal

18- Kapil Dev Aggarwal

19- Ravindra Jaiswal

20- Sandeep Singh

21- Gulab Devi

22- Girish Chandra Yadav

23- Dharamveer Prajapati

24- Aseem Arun

25- J.P.S. Rathore

26- Dayashankar Singh

27- Narendra Kashyap

28- Dinesh Pratap Singh

29- Arun Kumar Saxena

30- Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’

Minister of State

31- Mayankeshwar Singh

32- Dinesh Khatik

33- Sanjeev Gond

34- Baldev Singh Olakh

35- Ajeet Pal

36- Jaswant Saini

37- Ramkesh Nishad

38- Manohar Lal Mannu Kori

39- Sanjay Gangwar

40- Brijesh Singh

41- K.P. Malik

42- Suresh Rahi

43- Somendra Tomar

44- Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’

45- Pratibha Shukla

46- Rakesh Rathore Guru

47- Rajni Tiwari

48- Satish Sharma

49- Danish Azad Ansari

50- Vijay Laxmi Gautam

UP Cabinet Minister List 2021

Name Designation Portfolio Yogi Adityanath Hon’ble Chief Minister Home, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Economics and Statistics, Geology and Mining, Tax Registration, Jail, General Administration, Secretariat Administration, Confidential, Vigilance, Appointment, Personnel, Information, Election, Institutional Finance, Planning, State Property, Town Land, Uttar Pradesh Restructuring Coordination, Administrative Reform, Program Implementation, National Integration, Infrastructure, Language, External Aided Project, Scarcity, Relief and Rehabilitation, Public service Management, Rent Control, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures, Protocol, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, P.R.D, Civil Defence Keshav Prasad Maurya Deputy Chief Minister Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises Dr. Dinesh Sharma Deputy Chief Minister Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology Surya Pratap Shahi Cabinet Minister Agriculture, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Research Suresh Kumar Khanna Cabinet Minister Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education Swami Prasad Maurya Cabinet Minister Labour, Employment, Coordination Satish Mahana Cabinet Minister Industrial Development Dara Singh Chauhan Cabinet Minister Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden Ramapati Shastri Cabinet Minister Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare Jai Pratap Singh Cabinet Minister Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare Brijesh Pathak Cabinet Minister Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary Cabinet Minister Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries Shrikant Sharma Cabinet Minister Energy, Additional Sources Of Energy Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh) Cabinet Minister Rural Development, Overall Village Development Sidharth Nath Singh Cabinet Minister Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom and Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion Mukut Bihari Verma Cabinet Minister Cooperative Ashutosh Tandon Cabinet Minister Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment, and Poverty Alleviation Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi” Cabinet Minister Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Dr. Mahendra Singh Cabinet Minister Jal Shakti, Flood Control Suresh Rana Cabinet Minister Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary Cabinet Minister Panchayati Raj Anil Rajbhar Cabinet Minister Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment Shriram Naresh Agnihotri Cabinet Minister Excise, Prohibition Jitin Prasada Cabinet Minister Technical Education

