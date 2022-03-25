Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Check full list of Ministers

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Catch the Action, Live on 31st March!

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: Yogi Adityanth took oath today for the second time in a row as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. Check who got which ministry in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0.
Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2.0: Check Who's Who | Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022

Previous UP Cabinet Ministers such as Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Sidharth Nath Singh, who all won elections, have not been inducted into Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022.

Previous UP Cabinet Ministers such as Srikant Sharma, Satish Mahana, Ashutosh Tandon, Sidharth Nath Singh, who all won elections, have not been inducted into Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022. 

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh. 

Take a look below at the list of Ministers, Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and Ministers of State in Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022. 

Yogi Adityanath Cabinet 2022: UP Cabinet Minister List 2022

Minister

1- Surya Pratap Shahi
2- Suresh Kumar Khanna
3- Swatantra Dev Singh
4- Baby Rani Maurya
5- Lakshmi Narayan Choudhary
6- Jayveer Singh
7- Dharmpaal Singh
8- Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’
9- Bhupendra Singh Choudhary
10- Anil Rajbhar
11- Jitin Prasad
12- Rakesh Sachan
13- Arvind Kumar Sharma
14- Yogendra Upadhyaya
15- Ashish Patel
16- Sanjay Nishad

Minister of State (Independent Charge)

17- Nitin Aggarwal
18- Kapil Dev Aggarwal
19- Ravindra Jaiswal
20- Sandeep Singh
21- Gulab Devi
22- Girish Chandra Yadav
23- Dharamveer Prajapati
24- Aseem Arun
25- J.P.S. Rathore
26- Dayashankar Singh
27- Narendra Kashyap
28- Dinesh Pratap Singh
29- Arun Kumar Saxena
30- Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’

Minister of State

31- Mayankeshwar Singh
32- Dinesh Khatik
33- Sanjeev Gond
34- Baldev Singh Olakh
35- Ajeet Pal
36- Jaswant Saini
37- Ramkesh Nishad
38- Manohar Lal Mannu Kori
39- Sanjay Gangwar
40- Brijesh Singh
41- K.P. Malik
42- Suresh Rahi
43- Somendra Tomar
44- Anoop Pradhan ‘Valmiki’
45- Pratibha Shukla
46- Rakesh Rathore Guru
47- Rajni Tiwari
48- Satish Sharma
49- Danish Azad Ansari
50- Vijay Laxmi Gautam

UP Cabinet Minister List 2021

Name

Designation

Portfolio

Yogi Adityanath

Hon’ble Chief Minister

Home, Housing and Urban Planning, Revenue, Food and Civil Supplies, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Economics and Statistics, Geology and Mining, Tax Registration, Jail, General Administration, Secretariat Administration, Confidential, Vigilance, Appointment, Personnel, Information, Election, Institutional Finance, Planning, State Property, Town Land, Uttar Pradesh Restructuring Coordination, Administrative Reform, Program Implementation, National Integration, Infrastructure, Language, External Aided Project, Scarcity, Relief and Rehabilitation, Public service Management, Rent Control, Consumer Protection, Weights and Measures, Protocol, Sainik Welfare, Home Guard, P.R.D, Civil Defence

Keshav Prasad Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister

Public Works Department, Food Processing, Entertainment Tax, Public Enterprises

Dr. Dinesh Sharma

Deputy Chief Minister

Secondary Education and Higher Education, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology

Surya Pratap Shahi

Cabinet Minister

Agriculture, Agricultural Education, Agricultural Research

Suresh Kumar Khanna

Cabinet Minister

Finance, Parliamentary Affairs, Medical Education

Swami Prasad Maurya

Cabinet Minister

Labour, Employment, Coordination

Satish Mahana

Cabinet Minister

Industrial Development

Dara Singh Chauhan

Cabinet Minister

Forest, Environment, Zoological Garden

Ramapati Shastri

Cabinet Minister

Social Welfare, Scheduled Castes and Tribal Welfare

Jai Pratap Singh

Cabinet Minister

Medical and Health, Family Welfare, Mother and Child Welfare

Brijesh Pathak

Cabinet Minister

Legislative, Justice, Rural Engineering Service

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary

Cabinet Minister

Dairy Development, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries

Shrikant Sharma

Cabinet Minister

Energy, Additional Sources Of Energy

Rajendra Pratap Singh (Moti Singh)

Cabinet Minister

Rural Development, Overall Village Development

Sidharth Nath Singh

Cabinet Minister

Khadi and Villages Industries, Sericulture Industries, Handloom and Textile, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise, Export Promotion, NRI, Investment Promotion

Mukut Bihari Verma

Cabinet Minister

Cooperative

Ashutosh Tandon

Cabinet Minister

Urban Development, Overall Urban Development, Urban Employment, and Poverty Alleviation

Nand Gopal Gupta “Nandi”

Cabinet Minister

Civil Aviation, Political Pension, Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj

Dr. Mahendra Singh

Cabinet Minister

Jal Shakti, Flood Control

Suresh Rana

Cabinet Minister

Sugarcane Development, Sugar Mills

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary

Cabinet Minister

Panchayati Raj

Anil Rajbhar

Cabinet Minister

Backward Class Welfare, Divyangjan Empowerment

Shriram Naresh Agnihotri

Cabinet Minister

Excise, Prohibition

Jitin Prasada

Cabinet Minister

Technical Education

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath Oath Ceremony: 13 lesser-known facts about Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister
