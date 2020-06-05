Yogi Adityanath: 13 lesser-known facts about Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister

Today, BJP's firebrand Yogi Adityanath turned 48 years old. He began his special day by planting a sapling and prayed for the well being of the people. Prime Minister Modi and several other Ministers sent him warm wishes over Twitter on his 48th birthday.

Yogi Adityanath Biography: Birthday, Early Life, Family, Education, Political Journey and more

Here are some lesser-known facts about the CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath:

1- On April 20, 2020, Yogi Adityanath lost his father but didn't attend his last rites due to the countrywide lockdown.

2- Yogi Adityanath is not only a famous face in BJP, but he also has a massive following in UP East.

3- At the age of 21, he renounced his family and became a disciple of Mahant Adityanath-- the then head priest of Gorakhnath Math. Before becoming a monk, his name was Ajay Singh Bisht.

4- Yogi Adityanath is a graduate in Mathematics from HNB Garhwal University, Uttarakhand.

5- In 1996, he began election campaigning for Mahant Adityanath. In 1998, Mahant Adityanath retired from active politics and declared Yogi Adityanath as his heir and nominee for the next Lok Sabha polls.

6- In 1998, Yogi Adityanath became the youngest member of Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur constituency at the age of 26 years. He has been winning the Gorakhpur seat in UP since 1998.

7- Yogi Adityanath is also the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple of UP's Gorakhpur.

8- In the year 2002, Yogi Adityanath established Hindi Yuva Vahini-- an organization for the protection of cows.

9- In 2005, a religious purification drive was led by Yogi Adityanath where more than 5,000 people were converted in Hinduism in UP's Etah. This drive is known as 'Ghar Wapasi'.

10- He faced charges ranging from attempt to murder to defiling places of worship, rioting with deadly weapons and criminal intimidation.

11- In 2010, Yogi Adityanath disapproved BJP's stance on Women Reservation Bill.

12- Yogi Adityanath wakes up at 3:00 am in the morning and goes to bed at 11:00 pm.

13- As per several reports, Yogi Adityanth eats simple food. He eats Papaya, Gram and Daliya in breakfast, boiled vegetables with Chapatis in lunch and 2 Chapatis with boiled Gram and green vegetables.

