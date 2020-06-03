Yogi Adityanath Government to built 800 km Herbal Belt: All you need to know

To boost herbal and medicinal plants cultivation in the state, Yogi Aditynath government has decided to develop an 800 km Herbal belt in Uttar Pradesh. These roads will have medicinal and herbal plants on both sides of the road. Deputy CM of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya stated that these herbal roads will have trees like Peepal, Neem, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, etc. on both sides.

Need to develop a herbal belt

Deputy CM further stressed that this initiative will help in two ways: one, in the beautification of the roads and second, for promoting biodiversity along with the medicinal benefits. These plants will help in providing raw materials for the medicinal purposes and will also help in curbing erosion of the land.

These roads will be along National and State highways passing through the states. In addition to the beautification, development and medicinal benefits, the herbal gardens will also be built to keep the air free from pollution, bacteria and other diseases. As per CPCB data, 11 out of 14 most populated cities in India are from Uttar Pradesh. Apart from this, the arrangements for rainwater recharging will be made on these herbal roads.

Budget for the project

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in 5 tranches. In the third tranche, Finance Minister Sitharaman announced an assistance of Rs 4,000 crore for the promotion of the herbal cultivation in the country. She further announced that the National Medicinal Plant Board will develop 800 hectares for the herbal and medicinal plants on the banks of river Ganga which will generate Rs 5000 crore income for the farmers.

In 2018, the plan was announced in the Independence day speech to revive Ayurveda in India and to curb several diseases in the country. Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state in the country to implement the plan.