What is Nagar Van Scheme Launched by Centre?

On the occasion of the World Environment Day (June 5), Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Prakash Javadekar launched the Nagar Van Scheme or Urban Forests Scheme with 200 corporations and cities across India.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Union Minister launched this scheme virtually at the event themed as ‘Nature and Biodiversity’ on the World Environment Day 2020. He further urged the people to participate and plant trees in their areas. As per the Minister, the project will work as lungs for the urban areas as urban India do not have many forests compared to rural India.

Union Minister further stated that the people's participation will be required to make this scheme a success. Also, the people participating in the campaign will be awarded.

Nagar Van Scheme

The Nagar Van or Urban Forests aims at developing 200 Urban Forests pan India in the coming five years. For this, the Warje Urban Forest situated in Maharashtra's Pune will be considered as a role model.

The Nagar Van will be built either on the existing forest land or another vacant land in the cities across India offered by the local bodies.

Who will fund the Scheme?

The Nagar Van or Urban Forests scheme will be funded by the CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority).

What is CAMPA?

CAMPA is Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority that was formed after the orders from the Apex court of India. The Authority acts as a National Advisory Council under the chairmanship of the Union Minister of Environment & Forests for monitoring, providing technical assistance and evaluating the compensatory afforestation activities.

Objectives of CAMPA

The aim of the CAMPA is to promote the afforestation and regeneration of the activities for the forest land assigned for non-forest uses.

1- The authority lays down broad guidelines for State CAMPA.

2- It facilitates scientific, technological and other assistance that may be required by the State CAMPA.

3- The body also gives recommendations to State CAMPA based on a review of their plans and programmes.

4- It also provides a mechanism to State CAMPA to resolve issues of an inter-state or Centre-State character.

Utilization of the CAMPA Funds

As per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court of India, the CAMPA Funds will be utilized as:

1- The CAF Act of 2016 was enacted to manage the funds collected under the compensatory afforestation which is managed by ad hoc Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

2- 90% of the funds collected are to be given to the States while the Centre will retain 10% funds.

Compensatory afforestation refers to the forest land that is given for carrying out non-forest activities-- setting up industries, mining, etc. In this scenario, the user agency will pay the authority for planting forests over an equal area of non-forest land, and twice the area of degraded forest land.

