List of Finance Ministers of India

The Budget or annual financial statement is presented every year by the Finance Minister of the country. Article 112 of the constitution envisages laying down the annual budget in the Parliament.

Now the NDA government has changed the tradition of presenting the union budget on the last working day of February. Since 2016 onwards the union budget of presented on first day of February so that it could be materialised before the beginning of the new financial year in April.

List of All the Finance Ministers of India:-

S.N. Name Term of office Political Party Prime Minister 1. Liaquat Ali Khan 29 October 1946 14 August 1947 All-India Muslim League Jawaharlal Nehru

(Vice President of the interim Govt.) 2. R. K. Shanmukham Chetty 15 August 1947 1949 Indian National Congress Jawaharlal Nehru 3. John Mathai 1949 1950 4. C. D. Deshmukh 29 May 1950 1957 5. T. T. Krishnamachari 1957 13 February 1958 6. Jawaharlal Nehru 13 February 1958 13 March 1958 7. Morarji Desai 13 March 1958 29 August 1963 8. T. T. Krishnamachari 29 August 1963 1965 Jawaharlal Nehru

Lal Bahadur Shastri 9. Sachindra Chaudhuri 1965 13 March 1967 Lal Bahadur Shastri

Indira Gandhi 10. Morarji Desai 13 March 1967 16 July 1969 Indira Gandhi 11. Indira Gandhi 1970 1971 12. Yashwantrao Chavan 1971 1975 13. Chidambaram Subramaniam 1975 1977 14. Haribhai M. Patel 24 March 1977 24 January 1979 Janata Party Morarji Desai 15. Charan Singh 24 January 1979 28 July 1979 16. Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna 28 July 1979 14 January 1980 Janata Party (Secular) Charan Singh 17. R. Venkataraman 14 January 1980 15 January 1982 Indian National Congress Indira Gandhi 18. Pranab Mukherjee 15 January 1982 31 December 1984 19. V. P. Singh 31 December 1984 24 January 1987 Rajiv Gandhi 20. Rajiv Gandhi 24 January 1987 25 July 1987 21. N. D. Tiwari 25 July 1987 25 June 1988 22. Shankarrao Chavan 25 June 1988 2 December 1989 23. Madhu Dandavate 2 December 1989 10 November 1990 Janata Dal (National Front) V. P. Singh 24. Yashwant Sinha 10 November 1990 21 June 1991 Samajwadi Janata Party

(National Front) Chandra Shekhar 25. Manmohan Singh 21 June 1991 16 May 1996 Indian National Congress P. V. Narasimha Rao 26. Jaswant Singh 16 May 1996 1 June 1996 Bharatiya Janata Party Atal Bihari Vajpayee 27. P. Chidambaram 1 June 1996 21 April 1997 Tamil Maanila Congress

(United Front) H. D. Deve Gowda 28. I.K. Gujral 21 April 1997 1 May 1997 Janata Dal

(United Front) I. K. Gujral 29. P. Chidambaram 1 May 1997 19 March 1998 Tamil Maanila Congress (United Front) 30. Yashwant Sinha 19 March 1998 1 July 2002 Bharatiya Janata Party (National Democratic Alliance) Atal Bihari Vajpayee 31. Jaswant Singh 1 July 2002 22 May 2004 32. P. Chidambaram 22 May 2004 30 November 2008 Indian National Congress

(United Progressive Alliance) Manmohan singh 33. Manmohan Singh 30 November 2008 24 January 2009 34. Pranab Mukherjee 24 January 2009 26 June 2012 35. Manmohan Singh 26 June 2012 31 July 2012 36. P. Chidambaram 31 July 2012 26 May 2014 37. Arun Jaitley 26 May 2014 30 May 2019 Bharatiya Janata Party (National Democratic Alliance) Narendra Modi 38.

Nirmala Sitharaman 31 May 2019 Incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (National Democratic Alliance) Narendra Modi

Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time female Finance Minister of India. If she completes her full term she would be the first Indian lady to do so. On 5 July 2019 she presented her first union budget and second of the NDA government.

