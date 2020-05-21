List of Finance Ministers of India
The Budget or annual financial statement is presented every year by the Finance Minister of the country. Article 112 of the constitution envisages laying down the annual budget in the Parliament.
Now the NDA government has changed the tradition of presenting the union budget on the last working day of February. Since 2016 onwards the union budget of presented on first day of February so that it could be materialised before the beginning of the new financial year in April.
List of All the Finance Ministers of India:-
|
S.N.
|
Name
|
Term of office
|
Political Party
|
Prime Minister
|
1.
|
Liaquat Ali Khan
|
29 October 1946
|
14 August 1947
|
All-India Muslim League
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
2.
|
R. K. Shanmukham Chetty
|
15 August 1947
|
1949
|
Indian National Congress
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
3.
|
John Mathai
|
1949
|
1950
|
4.
|
C. D. Deshmukh
|
29 May 1950
|
1957
|
5.
|
T. T. Krishnamachari
|
1957
|
13 February 1958
|
6.
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
13 February 1958
|
13 March 1958
|
7.
|
Morarji Desai
|
13 March 1958
|
29 August 1963
|
8.
|
T. T. Krishnamachari
|
29 August 1963
|
1965
|
Jawaharlal Nehru
|
9.
|
Sachindra Chaudhuri
|
1965
|
13 March 1967
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri
|
10.
|
Morarji Desai
|
13 March 1967
|
16 July 1969
|
Indira Gandhi
|
11.
|
Indira Gandhi
|
1970
|
1971
|
12.
|
Yashwantrao Chavan
|
1971
|
1975
|
13.
|
1975
|
1977
|
14.
|
Haribhai M. Patel
|
24 March 1977
|
24 January 1979
|
Janata Party
|
Morarji Desai
|
15.
|
Charan Singh
|
24 January 1979
|
28 July 1979
|
16.
|
Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna
|
28 July 1979
|
14 January 1980
|
Janata Party (Secular)
|
Charan Singh
|
17.
|
R. Venkataraman
|
14 January 1980
|
15 January 1982
|
Indian National Congress
|
Indira Gandhi
|
18.
|
15 January 1982
|
31 December 1984
|
19.
|
V. P. Singh
|
31 December 1984
|
24 January 1987
|
Rajiv Gandhi
|
20.
|
24 January 1987
|
25 July 1987
|
21.
|
N. D. Tiwari
|
25 July 1987
|
25 June 1988
|
22.
|
Shankarrao Chavan
|
25 June 1988
|
2 December 1989
|
23.
|
Madhu Dandavate
|
2 December 1989
|
10 November 1990
|
Janata Dal
(National Front)
|
V. P. Singh
|
24.
|
Yashwant Sinha
|
10 November 1990
|
21 June 1991
|
Samajwadi Janata Party
|
Chandra Shekhar
|
25.
|
Manmohan Singh
|
21 June 1991
|
16 May 1996
|
Indian National Congress
|
P. V. Narasimha Rao
|
26.
|
Jaswant Singh
|
16 May 1996
|
1 June 1996
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
27.
|
P. Chidambaram
|
1 June 1996
|
21 April 1997
|
Tamil Maanila Congress
|
H. D. Deve Gowda
|
28.
|
I.K. Gujral
|
21 April 1997
|
1 May 1997
|
Janata Dal
|
I. K. Gujral
|
29.
|
P. Chidambaram
|
1 May 1997
|
19 March 1998
|
Tamil Maanila Congress
(United Front)
|
30.
|
Yashwant Sinha
|
19 March 1998
|
1 July 2002
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
(National Democratic Alliance)
|
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
|
31.
|
Jaswant Singh
|
1 July 2002
|
22 May 2004
|
32.
|
P. Chidambaram
|
22 May 2004
|
30 November 2008
|
Indian National Congress
|
Manmohan singh
|
33.
|
30 November 2008
|
24 January 2009
|
34.
|
Pranab Mukherjee
|
24 January 2009
|
26 June 2012
|
35.
|
Manmohan Singh
|
26 June 2012
|
31 July 2012
|
36.
|
P. Chidambaram
|
31 July 2012
|
26 May 2014
|
37.
|
26 May 2014
|
30 May 2019
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
(National Democratic Alliance)
|Narendra Modi
|
38.
|
31 May 2019
|
Incumbent
|
Bharatiya Janata Party
(National Democratic Alliance)
|Narendra Modi
Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time female Finance Minister of India. If she completes her full term she would be the first Indian lady to do so. On 5 July 2019 she presented her first union budget and second of the NDA government.
