[Latest]Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

Who is Gautam Adani?

Gautam Adani is an Indian billionaire businessman and the chairman of the Adani Group, a conglomerate of companies headquartered in India with interests in ports, agribusiness, logistics, real estate, power generation, and more. He is among the richest persons in India and has been the subject of controversy regarding his business practices and political influence. Gautam Adani is the 11th richest person in the world with a net worth of approximately $84 billion. Gautam Adani’s net worth in rupees is 6.8 lakh crores.

Read- Gautam Adani’s biography

Gautam Adani Net Worth: $84 billion Salary: INR 2.8 crores Daily Income: INR 1600 crores (2022 data) Date of Birth: June 24, 1962 Age: 60 Height: 1.67 m or 5′ 6” Nationality: Indian

Gautam Adani Early Careers

Gautam Adani started his career in 1988 as a diamond trader and gradually expanded his business by setting up a textile unit. He then founded the Adani Group in 1988, which has since become one of India's largest conglomerates, with interests in ports, agribusiness, logistics, real estate, power generation, and more. Adani has been recognized for his entrepreneurship and business acumen, and his wealth has made him one of the richest people in India. However, he has also been the subject of criticism and controversy regarding his business practices and political influence.

Gautam Adani Net Worth 2023

Adani is the 11th richest man in the world. Gautam Adani’s net worth today is over $ 84 billion.

Gautam Adani Salary and Earning Assets

Gautam Adani has an estimated net worth of USD 84 billion according to Forbes, making him one of the richest persons in India and is among the top 20 richest people in the world. Adani's wealth primarily comes from his holdings in the Adani Group, which is a conglomerate of companies with interests in ports, agribusiness, logistics, real estate, power generation, and more. The group's flagship company, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), operates India's largest private port and has been a major contributor to Adani's wealth. The group has also expanded into other businesses such as energy and infrastructure, further diversifying Adani's earning assets.

Gautam Adani Net Worth Current Updates

A few days ago, the American company Hindenburg Research accused Adani and his businesses of financial fraud and stock market manipulation. Any wrongdoing of such kind has been refuted by the Adani Group. However, the allegations have strongly impacted the wealth of Gautam Adani. He went from the 3rd richest person in the world to be the 11th richest. Additionally, his stocks and market shares have seen a rapid decline over the past few days. Reportedly, Adani lost over $36 billion dollars after the allegations came out.

Gautam Adani Houses and Real Estate Properties

Gautam Adani is known for his lavish lifestyle and owns several properties in India and abroad. Some of his notable houses include

Delhi Residence: Adani's luxurious multiple-story house is located in Delhi-NCR, specifically in Gurgaon. It is one of the city's most expensive residential properties, priced at over INR 1000 crores.

Ahmedabad House: Adani also owns a house in Ahmedabad, the headquarters of the Adani Group, which is known for its grand architecture and opulent interiors.

Abroad House: Adani also has real-estate properties abroad, which are rumored to be worth several crores.

What Cars Does Gautam Adani Own?

Gautam Adani is known for his love of luxury cars and is rumored to have a collection of high-end vehicles. Some of the cars he is known to own include a Ferrari, a Toyota Alphard, and a BMW. The exact number and types of cars in Adani's collection are not publicly known.

Does Gautam Adani have any or do charities?

Yes, Gautam Adani is involved in several charitable activities and philanthropy through the Adani Foundation. The foundation was established in 1996 and is focused on promoting sustainable development in rural and urban areas of India. Some of its initiatives include education, healthcare, rural development, and environmental protection. The foundation has also been involved in providing relief during natural disasters and has implemented several projects to improve the lives of underprivileged communities in India.

Some Interesting Facts and Quotes of Gautam Adani

Interesting facts:

Gautam Adani dropped out of school before he started his diamond business.

Adani became a self-made millionaire at the age of 20.

He donates approximately 3% of his business revenue to charity.

He wants to work towards sustainable development and is committed to conserving the environment.

Quotes:

“Business is all about risk-taking and managing uncertainties and turbulence.”

“Being an entrepreneur is my dream job, as it tests one's tenacity.”

“Either you sit on the pile of cash, or you continue to grow.”

“I analyze in my own way, in very simple, no-jargon language. If somebody is talking in a very complicated way, I never like that.”

“Infrastructure sector is all about building assets for the country. It is part of nation-building.”

To sum up, Gautam Adani is the richest person in India, with a net worth of over $84 billion dollars today. His hard work, tenacity, and intelligence have contributed to his massive wealth.

Recommendations |

[Latest] Shahrukh Khan Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Donald Trump Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Tom Cruise Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Michael Jordan Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Sharad Yadav Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Elon Musk Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Jeff Bezos Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Will Smith Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income

[Latest] Joe Biden Net Worth 2023: Salary, Net Worth in Rupees (INR), Income