Manmohan Singh: Biography, Political career, Books and Education

Manmohan Singh was the fourteenth Prime Minister of India. He was a renowned economist. The first Sikh in office, Singh was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Manmohan Singh Family details

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in a family of Shri Gurmukh Singh & Smt. Amrit Kaur in Gah, Punjab. During Partition, his family travelled to Amritsar in India. In the year 1958, Manmohan Singh married Gursharan Kaur. They are blessed with 3 daughters, Amrit Singh, Daman Singh, and Upinder Singh.

Manmohan Singh Education

Manmohan Singh studied at the Hindu college. He was a luminous student & stood 1st all along with his educational career. He accomplished his bachelor’s & master’s degree from Punjab University in the year 1952 and in 1954, respectively.

In 1957, he bagged Honour’s degree in Economics from the University of Cambridge and in 1962 he completed his D.Phil. in Economics from Nuffield College, Oxford University. Then he returned to India and went to work for the United Nations Conference on Trade & Development from 1966 – 1969.

In 1969, Manmohan Singh became a Professor of International Trade at Delhi School of Economics. In 1972, Manmohan Singh was Chief Economic Adviser in Ministry of Finance & in 1976 he was the Secretary in the Finance Ministry. In 1980 - 1982 Manmohan Singh was at the Planning Commission, and in the year 1982, he was appointed the Governor of Reserve Bank of India under former Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee.

Later, he became the deputy chairman of the Planning Commission of India from 1985 to 1987. In 1991, he became the Chairman of the Union Public Services Commission and consequently became Chairman of the University Grants Commission.

Professional Career of Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh served as a Senior Lecturer in Economics for the period 1957 - 1959.

Manmohan Singh was a Reader from 1959 - 1963.

Manmohan Singh was a Professor from 1963 - 1965.

In the year 1966, Manmohan Singh was Honorary Professor at Delhi School of Economics

Manmohan Singh worked with UNCTD from 1966 to 1969.

Manmohan Singh served in International Trade as a Professor from 1969 - 1971

Manmohan Singh was appointed by Shri Lalit Narayan Mishra as an advisor of Ministry of Foreign Trade

Manmohan Singh was the Professor of International Trade in the year 1969 at Delhi School of Economics

In the year 1972, Manmohan Singh became the Chief Economic Advisor to the Ministry of Finance

Manmohan Singh was the Secretary in Ministry of Finance in 1976

In the year 1976, Manmohan Singh was the Honorary Professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University

For the period 1976 – 1980, Manmohan Singh was the Director of Reserve Bank of India

For the period 1976 – 1980, Manmohan Singh was the Director of Industrial Development Bank of India

For the period 1982 - 1985, Manmohan Singh served as the Governor of RBI

For the period 1985 - 1987, Manmohan Singh served as Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission

For the period 1987 - 1990, Manmohan Singh was serving as the Secretary-General of the South Commission

Manmohan Singh was the Union Public Commission’s Chairman in the year 1991 & thereafter became the University Grants Commission’s Chairman.

He was the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014.

Achievements & Awards of Manmohan Singh



2000: Manmohan Singh was conferred Annasaheb Chirmule Award by the W.LG. alias Annasaheb Chirmule Trust setup by United Western Bank Limited, Satara, Maharashtra

1999: Manmohan Singh received H.H. Kanchi Sri Paramacharya Award for Excellence

1999: Manmohan Singh received Fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences New Delhi

1997: Manmohan Singh was conferred Lokmanya Tilak Award by the Tilak Smarak Trust, Pune

1997: Manmohan Singh received Justice K.S. Hegde Foundation Award for 1996

1997: Manmohan Singh awarded Nikkei Asia Prize for Regional Growth by Nihon Keizai Shimbun Inc. 1996: Manmohan Singh became Honorary Professor, Delhi School of Economics

1995: Manmohan Singh received Jawaharlal Nehru Birth Centenary Award of Indian Science Congress Association for 1994 - 95

1994: Manmohan Singh received Asia money Award for Finance Minister of the Year

1994: He was elected as Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Asia Economy, London School of Economics, Politics & Society

1994: Manmohan Singh was elected Honorary Fellow, Nuffield College, University of Oxford

1994: Manmohan Singh was elected as the Honorary Fellow, All India Management Association

1993: Manmohan Singh was awarded the Euromoney Award, Finance Minister of the year

1993: Manmohan Singh was awarded Asiamoney Award, Finance Minister of the Year

1987: Manmohan Singh was awarded Padma Vibhushan by the President of India

1986: Manmohan Singh was awarded National Fellow, National Institute of Education by N.C.E.R.T.

1985: Manmohan Singh was elected President, Indian Economic Association

1982: Manmohan Singh was elected Honorary Fellow, St. John’s College, Cambridge

1982: Manmohan Singh was elected Honorary Fellow, Indian Institute of bankers

1956: Manmohan Singh was awarded Adam Smith Prize, University of Cambridge, U.K.

1955: Manmohan Singh was awarded Wright’s Prize for distinguished performance

1954: Manmohan Singh was awarded Uttar Chand Kapur Medal for standing first in M.A.(Economics), Panjab University, Chandigarh

1952: University Medal for standing First in B.A. Hon., Panjab University

Manmohan Singh Books

Manmohan Singh wrote a book named India's Export Trends & Prospects for Self - Sustained Growth in 1964. He also wrote multiple articles that were published in a range of economics journals.

Ready to test your knowledge about Manmohan Singh?

Lal Krishna Advani

Mayawati the iconic Dalit Leader

List of all Prime Ministers of India