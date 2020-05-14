Nirmala Sitharaman: 10 Interesting facts about India’s Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman is a politician and current Finance Minister of India. In September 2017, she was the first woman who was appointed as full-time Defence Minister of India. She is associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2006, she joined BJP. From a pro-congress family, she is a BJP leader and likes reading. Let us see more about her:

Interesting Facts about Nirmala Sitharaman

1. Nirmala Sitharaman became the second woman to hold the post of Defence Minister after Indira Gandhi and first to hold this office full time. Now, she is the second woman Finance Minister. Earlier Indira Gandhi held this position for a short time between 1970 and 71. She took an additional charge and managed it while serving the country as the Prime Minister.

2. Previously, she had served as Minister of State (Independent charge) of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and had also handled the finance and corporate affairs portfolios as minister of state.

3. Nirmala Sitharaman was born on 18 August, 1959 in Madurai, Tamil Nadu to a middle-class family. Her father name is Shri Narayan Sitharaman and Mother’s Name Smt. Savitri Sitharaman. Her father worked in Railways and mother was a homemaker. Her father belonged to Musiri in Tiruchirappalli and her mother had her roots in Thiruvenkadu, Salem and Thanjavur districts in Tamil Nadu.

4. She did her schooling from Madras and Tiruchirappalli and completed her BA in Economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirappalli. Further, she pursued masters from JNU in 1984. Also, she has done a PhD in dissertation on Indo European textile trade. In JNU she met Parakala Prabhakar and later in 1986 she got married to him and went to London.

5. After moving to London, she worked as the Senior Manager of Research and Analysis with Price Waterhouse. Do you know that before joining Price Waterhouse she worked as a salesgirl at Habitat, which is a home decor store in London regent Street? Her dedication and hard work made her won a bottle of Moet and Chandon Champagne due to the highest recorded sales during Christmas.

6. She also worked with BBC World Service and Agricultural Engineers Association in the UK.

7. She and her family returned to India in 1991. In 2004, she joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), though her husband's family was completely pro-Congress. Let us tell you that before joining BJP, she was a member of the National Women Commission from 2003 to 2005.

8. Nirmala Sitharaman became the BJP spokesperson of the party and came to be known as the voice and face of the party and held her own against political stalwarts in face-offs and TV debates.

9. She likes classical music and listen to them from time-to-time. She is a devotee of Lord Krishna. She also likes reading. Her daily activity consumes three hours of her time in reading around nine newspapers. Also, her favourite pastime includes travelling, trekking and cooking.

10. Everyone has some or other weakness. She knows that she is fluent in English but not much proficient in Hindi.

So, these are some interesting facts about Nirmala Sitharaman.

