Nirmala Sitharaman: All you need to know

The current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is an Indian politician who also serves as Minister of Corporate Affairs of India. Nirmala Sithraman is a Rajya Sabha MP since 2014. Previously, she has served as the Defence Minister of India, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs (Ministry of Finance), and the Minister for Commerce and Industry.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Personal life, Family and Education

Nirmala Sitharaman was born on August 18, 1959, to Savitri and Narayanan Sitharaman in Madurai. Sitharaman's father hailed from Musiri, Tiruchirappalli, and her mother's family had its roots in Thiruvenkadu, and in the Thanjavur and Salem districts of Tamil Nadu. Nirmala Sitharaman was born in a Tamil Iyengar Brahmin family and her father was an Indian Railways employee.

Nirmala Sitharaman completed her schooling from Madras and Tiruchirappalli. She completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Seethalakshmi Ramaswami College, Tiruchirapalli. In 1984, she moved to Delhi to complete her Master of Arts and M.Phil in economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Nirmala Sitharaman met her husband Parakala Prabhakar while studying at JNU. Despite having different political ideologies, the couple married in the year 1986 and have a daughter. Parakala Prabhakar was of Congress ideology while Sitharaman was leaned towards BJP. Her husband Parakala Prabhakar served as a communications advisor to the then Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Political Career

In 2006, Nirmala Sitharaman joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and became the national spokesperson of BJP in 2010. In 2014, after BJP won the elections, Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as a Junior Minister in the Narendra Modi's cabinet. In June 2014, Sitharaman was elected as a Rajya Sabha MP from Andhra Pradesh. On May 2016, she contested and won the Karnataka seat in Rajya Sabha elections.

On September 3, 2017, Nirmala Sitharaman was appointed as the Minister of Defence. She is the second female to hold this post after Indira Gandhi and the first one to hold it full-time.

On May 31, 2019, Sitharaman joined the office as the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister and is India's first full-time female Finance Minister. On July 5, Sitharaman presented her maiden budget in the parliament. On February 1, 2020, she presented Union Budget 2020-21. After the COVID-19 crisis, Sitharaman became the in-charge of the COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Career before entering in Politics

Nirmala Sitharaman worked as a salesperson at Habitat (A home decor store in London). She also served as an assistant to an Economist of Agricultural Engineers Association (UK). She has also worked as a Senior Manager (Research and Development department) for PWC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) and at the BBC World Service. She was also a member of the National Commission for Women.

Nirmala Sitharaman: Recognitions

1- Nirmala Sitharaman was conferred with the Distinguished Alumni Award in 2019 by JNU.

2- She was also ranked as the 34th most powerful women in the world in 2019 by Forbes Magazine.

Nirmala Sitharaman is one of the powerful women that India has witnessed. From first full-time female Finance Minister to holding several positions in the Union Cabinet, Sitharaman is an inspiration to all the females of the country.

