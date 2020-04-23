Arnab Goswami Biography: Early Life, Education, Career, Controversies and Achievements

Arnab Ranjan Goswami is an Indian Journalist, TV news presenter and Editor-in-chief of the news channel Republic TV. He is also the president of the News Broadcasting Association. His notable works include-- The Newshour, Frankly Speaking with Arnab, The Debate With Arnab Goswami and the Nation Wants To Know. He started his career in Journalism in the year 1995. He is known for his aggressive journalism.

Arnab Goswami: Birth and Family

Arnab Goswami was born on March 7, 1973, in Guwahati, Assam to Manoranjan Goswami and Suprabha Gain-Goswami. Arnab's father served the Indian Army and later on, joined Bhartiya Janata Party while his mother is an author.

Arnab's paternal grandfather Rajani Kanta Goswami was a lawyer while his maternal grandfather Gaurisankar Bhattacharyya was a legislator (CPI) and served as the leader of opposition in Assam for many years.

Arnab Goswami's maternal uncle Siddhartha Bhattacharya is the incumbent BJP MLA from Gauhati East constituency. He was also the head of the Assam unit of BJP.

What is Editors Guild of India?

Arnab Goswami: Education and Personal Life

Arnab Goswami attended various schools in India as his father was an Army personnel. Arnab passed his Secondary examinations from St. Mary's School in Delhi Cantonment and passed his Senior Secondary examinations from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Jabalpur Cantonment.

He completed his B.A. (Hons.) in Sociology from Hindu College, University of Delhi. In 1994, he moved to England to complete his Master's in Social Anthropology from St. Antony's College, Oxford University. Arnab was a Felix scholar in Oxford. Arnab after returning from Oxford married his college love Samyabrata Ray Goswami and the couple have a son.

In the year 2000, Arnab was a Visiting DC Pavate Fellow at the International Studies Department at Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge University.

Arnab Goswami: Career as a Journalist

Arnab Goswami started his career in Journalism with The Telegraph in Kolkata and within a year moved to Delhi and joined NDTV. In NDTV, Goswami anchored 'News Hour' and simultaneously anchored 'News Tonight', which was telecasted for DD Metro. In 2004, Goswami won the Best News Anchor of Asia in Asian Television Awards for 'Newsnight.'

In the year 2006, Arnab Goswami joined Times Now news channel as its editor-in-chief and left NDTV. In Times Now, Arnab hosted a program Frankly Speaking with Arnab, where he interviewed eminent personalities like Benazir Bhutto, Hamid Karzai, Dalai Lama, Hillary Clinton, Narendra Modi, etc.

On November 1, 2016, Goswami left Times Now citing editorial differences, lack of journalistic freedom and newsroom politics.

On May 6, 2017, Arnab started his new venture Republic TV which was funded by Asianet. Asianet was primarily funded by Rajeev Chandrashekhar-- the then independent member of Rajya Sabha who had links with BJP and was the vice-chairman of National Democratic Alliance in Kerala. He later resigned as the director of Asianet after joining BJP officially. Republic TV became the most-watched English news channel in India since its establishment for 100 weeks in a row.

On April 20, 2020, Goswami resigned as a member of Editors Guild of India on live television citing several reasons and accusing its President Shekhar Gupta.

Arnab Goswami: Controversies

1- Shashi Tharoor filed a civil defamation case against Arnab Goswami and Republic TV in Delhi High Court. Shahi Tharoor claimed that from May 8-13, Arnab linked him with his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in 2014. Justice Manmohan, Delhi High Court stated, "Bring down the rhetoric. You can put out your story, you can put out the facts. You cannot call him names. That is uncalled for

2- On August 25, 2018, Arnab Goswami was lambasted on social media after his 30 seconds video clip went viral where he can be heard saying 'most shameless bunch of Indians I have ever seen' while discussing the blockage of foreign aid destined to help the flood-hit state of Kerala. Later on, it was clarified that his statement was in reference to Leftists and people spreading fake news on 700 crore relief aid from UAE and not the Keralites.

3- On August 30, 2018, News Broadcasting Standards Authority of India (NBSA) demanded Republic TV to tender a full-screen apology for using objectionable words to describe a bunch of people at a political rally. After receiving the complaint, Republic TV removed the video from its website and YouTube account but did not apologize and filed an appeal.

In October 2019, NBSA again asked Republic TV to tender an apology after Goswami's race and religious stereotype remarks. Instead of apologising, the channel commented that NBSA is engaged in "intense pseudo-judicial oversight." It is worth noting that year back when this code was drafted, Goswami was the convener of the committee.

Arnab Goswami: Achievements

1- In 2008, Arnab Goswami was honoured with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism.

2- In 2012, Arnab Goswami won the ENBA Awards for News Television Editor-in-Chief of the year.

3- On December 8, 2019, Arnab was unanimously elected as the President of News Broadcasting Federation. The federation consists of 78 channels which sought to replace NBSA.

4- He hosted the show on 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks for 65 hours, live anchoring for 26 hours for October 2008 Trust vote.

Arnab Goswami is also an author of Combating Terrorism: The Legal Challenge. Arnab is a role model for many who want to do fierce journalism. He is a popular name amongst the English news viewers. What can be learnt from Arnab is the consistency and courage to raise questions.

Narendra Modi Biography: Childhood, Family, Education, Political Life, Net Worth & Key Facts