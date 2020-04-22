What is Editors Guild of India?

Journalist and Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami resigned from the Editors Guild of India. On Monday, Goswami resigned on live television stating that the organization has no credibility left.

Arnab Goswami on live television accused Editors Guild President Shekhar Gupta of destroying the credibility of the organization. The noted journalist stated, 'I would say, Shekhar Gupta, you hear it from me first. Whatever remaining credibility of the Editors Guild of India had been there, it has now been destroyed by its abject silence. The Editors Guild of India has become a self-serving organisation. And I hereby on live television resign. Listen to me. I’ve been a member of the Editors Guild of India for a long time. I hereby on live television resign from the Editors Guild of India for its absolute compromise with its editorial ethics.

Arnab Goswami was conducting a panel discussion on his channel Republic TV on Palghar mob lynching incident where two sadhus and their driver were beaten to death. In between the discussion, Goswami slammed the Editors Guild President Shekhar Gupta for not staying quiet on the terrific incident and accused him of destroying the remaining credibility of the organization following his resignation on the live tv debate.

What was the Palghar's incident?

On April 16, two sadhus were lynched with their driver who was taking them to attend a funeral in Gujarat from Kandivali. Three of them were pulled out of the car and were attacked by the mob with stones and other objects on suspicion that they were thieves. So far, 100 people have been arrested in this regard.

What is the Editors Guild of India?

Editors Guild is an organization which was established in the year 1978. The organization was created with the aim of protecting freedom of the press and raising the standards of editorial leadership of newspapers and magazines.

The Editors Guild took up the issues of abuse of press freedom with the Parliament and Executive. They campaigned hard for restoring the press freedom and other freedoms which had been taken away by the press through several amendments to the Constitution, executive orders and judicial pronouncements.