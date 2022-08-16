Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biography: Early Life, Political Party, Birth Place, Career, Age, Death, & Other Details

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biography: President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with other dignitaries paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 16th August 2022 on his fourth death anniversary at the memorial for Vajpayee known as ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in Delhi.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the former Prime Minister of India between 1998 to 2004. He died in 2018 at the age of 93 years. Vajpayee first took charge as India’s PM in 1996. He remained PM for a second and third term between 1998 to 2004.

Who was Atal Bihari Vajpayee?

A former veteran Indian politician Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the 10th Prime Minister of India. Vajpayee’s Prime Ministerial tenure included three non-consecutive terms – the first for 15 days (from 16 May 1996 to 1 June 1996), the second for a period of 13 months (from 19 March 1998 to 26 April 1999), and the third for five years (from 13 October 1999 till 22 May 2004). He was the first Prime Minister since Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru to take charge as PM for two successive mandates.

Vajpayee was a veteran Parliamentarian who was elected 9 times to the Lok Sabha and 2 times to the Rajya Sabha. He played a pivotal role in India’s post-Independence domestic and foreign policy. During his student life, he joined the Quit India Movement of 1942. As a student of political science, Vajpayee developed an interest in foreign affairs which reflected in his skills while representing India at various bilateral and multilateral forums.

Early Life

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on 25th December 1924 into a Hindu Brahmin family to Krishna Devi and Krishna Bihari Vajpayee (mother & father respectively). Vajpayee’s father was a school teacher. Vajpayee completed his schooling at the Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Gwalior. In 1934, he joined the Anglo-Vernacular Middle (AVM) School in Barnagar, Ujjain district. Later he attended the Victoria College (now Maharani Laxmi Bai Govt. College of Excellence) in Gwalior to pursue BA in Hindi, English, and Sanskrit. He completed his post-graduation with MA in Political Science from DAV College, Kanpur.

Birth Place

The birth place of Atal Bihari Vajpayee was Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Age

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on 25th December 1924 and died on 16th August 2018. At the time of death, he was 93 years old.

Career & Political Party

As a student, Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a part of the Quit India Movement of 1942. Later joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1939 as volunteer. By 1942, he had become an active member of the RSS. Vajpayee and his elder brother were also arrested for 24 days during the Quit India Movement. In 1951, Vajpayee was chosen by the RSS to work for the then newly formed Hindu right wing political party Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He got appointed as a national secretary of the party.

In 1957 Indian General Election, Vajpayee contested elections to the Lok Sabha. To be noted, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was highly impressed by the oratory skills of Vajpayee. In 1968, Vajpayee became the national president of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh after the death of Deendayal Upadhyaya.

In the 1977 General Elections, a coalition of parties including the Bharatiya Jana Sangh formed the Janata Party which won the general elections. Vajpayee served as the External Affairs minister then. As foreign minister, Vajpayee also has been the first person from India who delivered a speech in 1977 to the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi. In 1980, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh came together to form the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Vajpayee as its first president.

Terms as Prime Minister of India

First Term: May 1996

Second Term: 1998 to 1999

Third Term: 1999 to 2004

Awards & Honours

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was conferred with national honours:

Bharat Ratna (2015)

Padma Vibhushan (1992)

Death

In 2009, Vajpayee suffered a stroke which impaired his speaking abilities. In June 2018, Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS after reporting a kidney infection. On 16th August 2018, Vajpayee passed away.

