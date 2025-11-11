GK Quiz on Defence Ministers of India

The Defence ministry in India has always ensured the protection of the nation and sovereignty along with national interests of the country. This is a very important ministry, which is led by the Defence Minister, and he/she has the responsibility of overseeing the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. India has over the years had various Defence Ministers who have played a major role in fortifying the defence system in the country. In order to refresh your eyes on the all-round knowledge, here is a quiz on the Defence Ministers of India. Whether you are about to do a competitive exam or simply wish to sharpen your GK, these questions will bring you an instant and precise idea of how the leadership of defence has been in India over the years. READ| GK Quiz on Presidents of India

1. Who was India's first Defence Minister?

A) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel B) Baldev Singh C) Jawaharlal Nehru D) Rajendra Prasad Answer: B) Baldev Singh Explanation: Baldev Singh was the first Defence Minister of India post independence. He served in the same capacity from 1947 to 1952 and significantly contributed to the establishment of the early defence policies in India. 2. Who was the Indian Defense Minister during the 1962 war with China? A) Y. B. Chavan B) Jagjivan Ram C) V. K. Krishna Menon D) Lal Bahadur Shastri Answer: C) V. K. Krishna Menon Explanation: V. K. Krishna Menon was the Defence Minister of India during the war of 1962 with China. The way he handled the war was criticized and he resigned the post later. 3. Who was the Defence Minister when the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme took place? A) A. K. Antony B) Rajnath Singh C) Manohar Parrikar

D) George Fernandes Answer: C) Manohar Parrikar Explanation: OROP scheme was adopted in 2015 by the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to offer equal pensions to military personnel of similar rank. 4. Under what Prime Minister was Y. B. Chavan the Defence Minister? A) Indira Gandhi B) Lal Bahadur Shastri C) Jawaharlal Nehru D) Morarji Desai Answer: B) Lal Bahadur Shastri Elucidation: Y. B. Chavan was the Defence Minister under the Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. He was critical in the Indo-Pak war in 1965. 5. Who was the Defence Minister during the Kargil War of 1999? A) George Fernandes B) Jaswant Singh C) A. K. Antony D) Sharad Pawar Answer: A) George Fernandes Explanation: George Fernandes was the Defence Minister of India in the Kargil War. His administration played a major role in aiding the military in the war.

6. Who was the longest serving Defence Minister in Indian history? A) A. K. Antony B) Jagjivan Ram C) Rajnath Singh D) Y. B. Chavan Answer: A) A. K. Antony Explanation: Between 2006 and 2014, A. K. Antony was the longest-serving Defence Minister in the history of India. 7. Who was the previous Defence Minister of India before Rajnath Singh? A) Nirmala Sitharaman B) Manohar Parrikar C) A. K. Antony D) Arun Jaitley Answer: A) Nirmala Sitharaman Explanation: Nirmala Sitharaman was the Defence Minister between 2017 and 2019 and was replaced by Rajnath Singh. She became the first full time lady Defence Minister of India. 8. What is the name of the Defence Minister of India (as of 2025)? A) Rajnath Singh B) Nirmala Sitharaman C) Amit Shah D) Arun Jaitley Answer: A) Rajnath Singh Explanation: Rajnath Singh is the current Defence Minister of India serving the Government of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2019.