WBPDCL Answer Key 2025 Out at wbpdcl.co.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

By Manish Kumar
Nov 11, 2025, 13:49 IST

WBPDCL Answer Key 2025 has been released by the West Bengal Power Development Corporation on its official website-wbpdcl.co.in. Candidates can raise their objections, if any on or before November 13, 2025. Check the download link and other details here.

WBPDCL Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Manager, Operation & Maintenance Supervisor, Chemist, Assistant Teacher, Librarian, Operation & Maintenance Supervisor and others. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts held from 06 November to 08 November 2025, can download the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode on or before November 13, 2025.

Candidates can download their answer key after using their login credentials through the official website of WBPDCL i.e wbpdcl.co.in by providing registration number.

WBPDCL Answer Key 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for the posts of Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution  West Bengal Power Development Corporation
Post Name  Operator Technician, Assistant Manager & Others
Exam Date   06 November to 08 November, 2025 
Answer Key status  Out
Last Date to raise objection November 13, 2025
Official Website  https://wbpdcl.co.in/

Steps to Download WBPDCL Answer Key 2025?

You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-

  • Visit the official website of WBPDCL i.e. wbpdcl.co.
  • Click on the link ‘WBPDCL 2025 Download answer key for Various Posts ’on the home page.
  • You will be redirected to a new page, click on the download button and fill your registration number.
  • Download your e-admit card for a written exam.
  • Save the same for future reference.

