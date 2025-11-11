WBPDCL Answer Key 2025 Out at wbpdcl.co.in: Here's Direct Link to Raise Objection

WBPDCL Answer Key 2025: The West Bengal Power Development Corporation has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Assistant Manager, Operation & Maintenance Supervisor, Chemist, Assistant Teacher, Librarian, Operation & Maintenance Supervisor and others. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for these posts held from 06 November to 08 November 2025, can download the answer key. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode on or before November 13, 2025.

Candidates can download their answer key after using their login credentials through the official website of WBPDCL i.e wbpdcl.co.in by providing registration number.

WBPDCL Answer Key 2025 Overview

