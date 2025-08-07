Haryana Board HBSE Class 12th Physical Education Syllabus 2025-2026, Download PDFs Here

HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus: The Haryana Board has published the 12th Class Physical Education Syllabus. See the most recent Haryana Board Class 12 Physical Education curriculum and download the Haryana Board syllabus for the 12th Class. The syllabus will help you concentrate on topics like question paper design and course structure.The HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025–2026 is included in the article along with the main topics you will study during the academic year, the course structure, the evaluation system, and practical information.
Students in HBSE Class 12 can access the syllabus for the 2025–2026 academic year here. The syllabus contains details about the 2025–2026 course material, exam format, and question paper design. An external and internal exam of 20 marks each, an annual theory exam of 60 marks, will be used to evaluate students in HBSE Class 12 Physical Education.
Haryana Board Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus: Key Highlights
|
Board
|
Haryana Board of Secondary Education
|
Class
|
12
|
Subject
|
Physical Education
|
Academic Year
|
2025-26
|
Subject Code
|
806
|
Theory Marks
|
60
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Total Marks
|
100
Haryana Board Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus: Course Structure 2025-26
Class 12 Physical Education - Code: 8
Course Structure and Marks Distribution
|
Sl.No.
|
Chapters
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Planning in Sports
|
7
|
2.
|
Children and Women in Sports
|
5
|
3.
|
Yoga as Preventive Measure for Lifestyle Diseases
|
6
|
4.
|
Physical Education and Sports for CWSN (Children with Special Needs-Divyang)
|
5
|
5.
|
Sports and Nutrition
|
5
|
6.
|
Test & Measurement in Sports.
|
6
|
7.
|
Physiology and Injuries in Sports.
|
8
|
8.
|
Biomechanics and Sports
|
5
|
9.
|
Psychology and Sports.
|
5
|
10.
|
Training in Sports.
|
8
|
Total
|
60
|
Internal Assessment
|
20
|
Practical Assessment
|
20
|
Grand Total
|
100
Unit (1): Planning in Sports.
- Meaning and objectives of Planning in Sports.
- Various sports committees and their responsibilities.
- Tournaments- Knock–Out, League or Round Robin and Combination Tournaments.
- Procedures to draw Fixtures: Knock-Out (Bye & Seeding): League (Staircase & Cyclic method)
- Intramural & Extramural competitions–Meaning, Objective and its significance.
Unit (2): Children and Women in Sports.
- Exercise guidelines of W.H.O. for different age groups.
- Common Postural Deformities–Knock Knee; Bow legs, Flat Foot, Round Shoulders, Lordosis, Kyphosis, Scoliosis and their respective corrective measures.
- Sports participation of Women in India and challenges faced by them in sports participation.
Unit (3): Yoga as Preventive Measure for Lifestyle Diseases.
(1) DIABETES: Procedure, benefits and contraindications for: Katichakrasana , Mandukasana, Paschimottanasana and Kapalbhati.
(2) ASTHMA: Procedure, benefits and contraindications for: Tadasana, Gomukhasana, Vakrasana and Anuloma-Viloma.
(3) HYPERTENSION: Procedure, benefits and contraindications for: Shavasana, Tadasana, Bhujangasana and Nadishodhan Pranayama
(4) BACK PAIN: Procedure, benefits and contraindications for: Shalabhasana, Bhujangasana, Dhanurasana and Makarasana.
Unit (4): Physical Education & Sports for CWSN (Children with special needs-Divyang)
- Organizations promoting Disability Sports.(Special Olympics, Paralympics, Deaflympics).
- Concept of Inclusion, Its need and Importance.
- Advantages of Physical activities for children with special needs.
- Strategies to make physical activities accessible for children with special needs.
Unit (5): Sports & Nutrition
- Concept of Balanced Diet and Nutrition
- Macro and micro Nutrients of Balanced Diet: Food sources & functions
- Importance of Diet in sports
- Requirement of diet (Pre, during and post event/competition).
- Food Intolerance and Food Myths.
Unit (6): Test and Measurement in Sports
- Fitness Test -- SAI Khelo India Fitness Test in School:
- AGE GROUP (5-8YEARS): -
(i) BMI (Body Mass Index)
(ii) Flamingo Balance Test
(iii) Plate tapping test
- AGE GROUP (9-18YEARS):
(i) BMI (Body Mass Index)
(ii) 50 Mtr speed test
(iii) 600 Mtr Run/Walk
(iv) Sit & Reach Flexibility test. Strength Test: Abdominal Partial Curl-up and Push-up (for boys) (vi) Modified Push up (for Girls)
(vii) Standing Broad Jump
(viii) Agility: 4x10 M Shuttle Run
Unit (7): Physiology and Injuries in Sports.
- Effect of exercise on Muscular System.
- Effect of exercise on Cardio-Respiratory system.
- SPORTS INJURIES: Classification: Causes, Symptoms prevention and treatment
- Soft Tissue Injuries- Abrasion, Contusion, Laceration, Incision, Sprain & Strain.
- Bone and Joints Injuries – [Dislocation, [Fracture – Different types of Fractures)
- First Aid- its objectives and importance.
Unit (8): Biomechanics and Sports.
- Newton’s Laws of Motion and their application in sports.
- Equilibrium-Static and Dynamic;
- Centre of Gravity and its application in sports.
- Friction and Sports
Unit (9): Psychology and Sports
- Personality: Its definition and types (Carl Jung’s Classification & Big Five Theory)
- Motivation: Its type and techniques
- Psychological attributes in sports –Self Esteem, Mental Imagery, Self-Talk, Goal Setting.
Unit (10): Training in Sports.
- Introduction to Sports Training Cycle- Micro, Meso, Macro Cycle.
- Meaning, types and methods of developing Strength, Speed and Endurance.
- Strength: -Isometric, Isotonic, Isokinetic exercises.
- Speed: - Acceleration Run and Pace Run
- Endurance: - Continuous Training, Interval Training and Fartlek Training
- Circuit Training; Introduction and its Importance
Haryana Board 12th Physical Education 2025-26: Question Paper Design
Check the table below to get to know the Question Paper Pattern of Class 12 Physical Education of HBSE:
|
Type of Question
|
Marks
|
Number
|
Description
|
Total Marks
|
Objective Questions
|
1
|
15
|
6 Multiple Choice Questions, 3 Fill in the Blanks Questions, 3 One Word Answer Type Questions, 3 Assertion-Reason Questions
|
15
|
Very Short Answer Type Question
|
2
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions
|
12
|
Short Answer Type Question
|
3
|
6
|
Internal choice will be given in any 2 questions
|
18
|
Essay Answer Type Question
|
5
|
3
|
Internal options will be given in all the questions
|
15
|
Total
|
30
|
60
Here's the direct link to download the HBSE Class 12 Physical Education Syllabus 2025-26:
