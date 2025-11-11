JEE Main 2026: What Are Your Chances of Getting into IIT? Only 16.96% Qualified for JEE Advanced Last Year

JEE Main 2026: Getting accepted to IIT for JEE Main 2026 is a very competitive procedure that involves several stages of screening. The true measure of your chances starts with relative performance, even though the statistics indicate that only 16.96% (or roughly one-third of candidates, with recent statistics showing about 30%) of those who appeared for JEE Advanced ultimately qualify and only a fraction of those secure a seat in one of the 23 IITs. To be among the top 2.5 lakh applicants (across all categories) qualified to take JEE Advanced, you must first pass JEE Main.
All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced is where the real competition for an IIT seat starts. You should aim for a rank that is well inside the 18,000 B.Tech seats that are available, and ideally considerably lower for top branches like Computer Science, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering in the older, well-known IITs.
For the General category, obtaining a top-tier seat frequently necessitates an AIR of less than 5,000, which equates to obtaining a high aggregate score that usually calls for constant brilliance in both Advanced test papers. As a result, your chances are more dependent on surpassing the great majority of the top 2.5 lakh candidates than on the overall qualification percentage. Success hinges on a robust preparation strategy focusing on conceptual clarity, problem-solving speed, and high accuracy in JEE Advanced.
JEE Main 2026: Key Highlights
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 serves as both the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced (for IITs) and the entry point for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the test in two sessions.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
National Testing Agency (NTA)
|
Exam Frequency
|
Twice a year (Session 1 & Session 2)
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT), except for the Drawing section of B.Arch (Paper 2A), which is pen-and-paper.
|
Purpose
|
B.E./B.Tech, B.Arch, B.Planning Admissions & JEE Advanced Qualification
|
Session 1 (Tentative)
|
January 21 - 30, 2026
|
Session 2 (Tentative)
|
April 1 - 10, 2026
|
Official Website
|
jeemain.nta.ac.in
JEE Main 2026: Eligibility Criteria
-
Qualifying Exam: In 2024, 2025, or 2026, you must have passed or be enrolled in Class 12 or its equivalent.
-
Required Subjects: One course from Chemistry, Biology, Biotechnology, or a Technical Vocational subject must be taken in addition to Physics and Mathematics.
-
Minimum Scores: students must be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards (65% for SC/ST students) or have an aggregate score of 75% on the Class 12 test in order to be admitted to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs.
-
Age Restrictions: JEE Main has no upper age restrictions.
JEE Main 2026: Past Year Trends
The JEE Main data from 2023 to 2025 shows a consistent pattern: the pass percentage has been steadily declining because of the notable annual increase in the total number of students taking the exam, even though the total number of candidates eligible for JEE Advanced remains capped around 2.50 lakh.
This represents a more competitive environment for JEE Main 2026 candidates. A ranking in the top 2.5 lakh requires ever-higher relative performance and marks as the pool of applicants expands. This pattern emphasizes how important it is to prepare with extreme emphasis and rigor in order to be eligible for JEE Advanced.
|
Year
|
No. of Students Appeared
|
Qualified for JEE Advanced
|
Pass Percentage
|
2023
|
11,13,325
|
2,50,255
|
22.50%
|
2024
|
14,15,000
|
2,50,284
|
17.70%
|
2025
|
14,75,000
|
2,50,236
|
16.96%
