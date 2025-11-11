JEE Main 2026: What Are Your Chances of Getting into IIT? Only 16.96% Qualified for JEE Advanced Last Year

JEE Main 2026: Getting accepted to IIT for JEE Main 2026 is a very competitive procedure that involves several stages of screening. The true measure of your chances starts with relative performance, even though the statistics indicate that only 16.96% (or roughly one-third of candidates, with recent statistics showing about 30%) of those who appeared for JEE Advanced ultimately qualify and only a fraction of those secure a seat in one of the 23 IITs. To be among the top 2.5 lakh applicants (across all categories) qualified to take JEE Advanced, you must first pass JEE Main.

All India Rank (AIR) in JEE Advanced is where the real competition for an IIT seat starts. You should aim for a rank that is well inside the 18,000 B.Tech seats that are available, and ideally considerably lower for top branches like Computer Science, Electrical, or Mechanical Engineering in the older, well-known IITs.