EMRS Exam Timings and Schedule 2025: Check Post-Wise Shift Timings & Guidelines

EMRS Exam 2025: The EMRS SSE 2025 will be conducted on 13th, 14th, and 21st December 2025 in offline OMR mode for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts. Those who have applied for the EMRS posts can download their admit cards from the official website of NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in. The admit card was released on 11th December 2025. Candidates can check the detailed information about the exam timings and schedule on this page. EMRS Admit Card 2025 Link EMRS Exam 2025: Shift Timings and Schedule The Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Tier-I Examination 2025 is going to be conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), and has been scheduled across three days in December 2025. Candidates who applied for various teaching and non-teaching posts should check the shift timings and dates carefully to avoid any last-minute confusion.

The EMRS 2025 exam will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode and will be conducted in two shifts across all the dates. Each shift will include the post-specific paper. The EMRS SSE 2025 will be conducted for Principal and Accountant posts on 13th December 2025 in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm. Check the EMRS Previous Year Cut Off Download the EMRS Previous Year Papers EMRS Exam Schedule & Shift Timings 2025 EMRS exam dates and schedule has been released earlier by the National Education Society for Tribal Students on 25th November 2025. The detailed exam schedule has been provided in the table below: Exam Date Posts Exam Timings 13.12.2025 Principal 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 13.12.2025 Accountant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 14.12.2025 PGT 09:00 am to 11:30 am 14.12.2025 TGTs and Misc. Teachers 02:30 pm to 05:00 pm 21.12.2025 Hostel Warden 09:00 am to 11:00 am 21.12.2025 Female Staff Nurse 09:00 am to 11:00 am 21.12.2025 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm 21.12.2025 Lab Attendant 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

EMRS 2025 Reporting Time Candidates are required to download their EMRS admit card 2025 to get an idea about the exam timings and schedule. The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the exam start time. Generally, it is advisable that the candidates must reach the centre 1 hour before the exam timings. Candidates are not allowed late entry in the examination centre, therefore, plan your journey accordingly. EMRS 2025 Exam Mode The EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 will be conducted in Offline mode using OMR sheet. The OMR sheet must be filled with either black ball point pen or blue ball point pen. EMRS Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates Download Admit Card: Candidates must download the admit card from the official website of NESTS.

Carry Valid ID: Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license,etc.

Reach Early: It is advisable to reach the examination centre early, at least 60 minutes before the exam time so that there are no hassles and you can relax.

Avoid Prohibited Items: Items such as mobile phones, gadgets, electronic devices, bluetooth devices, and any other which are prohibited should not be carried by the candidates.