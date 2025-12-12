EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
EMRS Exam Timings and Schedule 2025: Check Post-Wise Shift Timings & Guidelines

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 12, 2025, 13:48 IST

EMRS Exam Shift Timings 2025: The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is going to conduct the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 from 13th December onwards. Candidates who are going to appear for ESSE 2025 must check the exam timings and post-wise schedule in this article.

EMRS 2025 Exam Timings and Schedule
EMRS Exam 2025: The EMRS SSE 2025 will be conducted on 13th, 14th, and 21st December 2025 in offline OMR mode for 7,267 teaching and non-teaching posts. Those who have applied for the EMRS posts can download their admit cards from the official website of NESTS at nests.tribal.gov.in. The admit card was released on 11th December 2025. Candidates can check the detailed information about the exam timings and schedule on this page.

EMRS Admit Card 2025 Link

EMRS Exam 2025: Shift Timings and Schedule

The Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) Tier-I Examination 2025 is going to be conducted by the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), and has been scheduled across three days in December 2025. Candidates who applied for various teaching and non-teaching posts should check the shift timings and dates carefully to avoid any last-minute confusion.

The EMRS 2025 exam will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode and will be conducted in two shifts across all the dates. Each shift will include the post-specific paper. The EMRS SSE 2025 will be conducted for Principal and Accountant posts on 13th December 2025 in the afternoon shift from 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm.

EMRS Exam Schedule & Shift Timings 2025

EMRS exam dates and schedule has been released earlier by the National Education Society for Tribal Students on 25th November 2025. The detailed exam schedule has been provided in the table below:

Exam Date

Posts

Exam Timings

13.12.2025

Principal

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

13.12.2025

Accountant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

14.12.2025

PGT

09:00 am to 11:30 am

14.12.2025

TGTs and Misc. Teachers

02:30 pm to 05:00 pm

21.12.2025

Hostel Warden

09:00 am to 11:00 am

21.12.2025

Female Staff Nurse

09:00 am to 11:00 am

21.12.2025

Jr. Secretariat Assistant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

21.12.2025

Lab Attendant

02:30 pm to 04:30 pm

EMRS 2025 Reporting Time

Candidates are required to download their EMRS admit card 2025 to get an idea about the exam timings and schedule. The candidates are advised to reach the exam centre well before the exam start time. Generally, it is advisable that the candidates must reach the centre 1 hour before the exam timings.

Candidates are not allowed late entry in the examination centre, therefore, plan your journey accordingly.

EMRS 2025 Exam Mode

The EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 will be conducted in Offline mode using OMR sheet. The OMR sheet must be filled with either black ball point pen or blue ball point pen.

EMRS Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates

  • Download Admit Card: Candidates must download the admit card from the official website of NESTS.

  • Carry Valid ID: Along with the admit card, candidates must carry a valid ID proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license,etc.

  • Reach Early: It is advisable to reach the examination centre early, at least 60 minutes before the exam time so that there are no hassles and you can relax.

  • Avoid Prohibited Items: Items such as mobile phones, gadgets, electronic devices, bluetooth devices, and any other which are prohibited should not be carried by the candidates.

How to Download EMRS Admit Card 2025

Candidates can download their EMRS 2025 admit card by following these simple steps:

  • Go to the official website- www.nests.tribal.gov.in.

  • Look for the EMRS ESSE 2025 Admit Card link and click on it.

  • Login by entering your login credentials.

  • The EMRS admit card will appear on your screen.

  • Download the admit card and take a printout.

