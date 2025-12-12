EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
What is a Male Deer Called?

By Kriti Barua
Dec 12, 2025, 11:58 IST

A male deer goes by several names, not just one. The most common term is 'buck', used for smaller species like White-tailed deer. For large, mature males such as the Red Deer, the term is 'stag'. The largest males, like Moose and Caribou, are called bulls. The specific name depends on the deer's species and age.

The animal kingdom is full of incredible creatures. Many of these animals have common nicknames. Think about a baby goat. It's called a kid. A female rabbit is known as a 'doe'. Sometimes, animal names can be confusing. Different animals have different names based on their sex. A male lion is called a lion. A male tiger is called a tiger. But what about the beautiful deer? Deer live all over the world. They are graceful and fast. They are one of the most recognised wild animals. Do you know what a male deer is called? It's not just "male deer”. In this article, we'll take a look at the different names for deer and finally answer this interesting question. We will also explore some other cool deer facts.

Roe deer | Habitat, Diet & Adaptations | Britannica

The most common and widely used name for a male deer is 'buck'.

  • Buck: This term is used for the male of many smaller deer species, like the White-tailed deer and the Roe deer.
  • Stag: This term refers to a large, fully mature, adult male deer, especially in species such as the Red deer and Elk (Wapiti).
  • Bull: The male of the two largest deer species, the Moose and the Caribou (Reindeer), is called a bull, aligning with bovine naming conventions.
  • Hart: This is a traditional English term, historically used for a male Red deer that was 5 years old or older.

10+ Lesser-known Facts About Bucks/Stags

White-tailed Deer Illinois: deer ecology

Here are some lesser-known facts about male deer, focusing on their unique biology and behaviour:

i. Antlers are the Fastest-Growing Bone

Deer antlers are the fastest-growing tissue in any mammal, sometimes growing up to one inch per day in large species like the Elk or Moose.

ii. Antler Growth is a Huge Expense

Growing a large rack of antlers requires substantial energy and minerals. A buck's body may even draw calcium from its own skeleton to ensure the antlers harden properly.

iii. They Form "Bachelor Groups"

Outside of the breeding season (the rut), male deer often gather in small, peaceful groups called bachelor groups. This helps them with safety and feeding until it's time to compete again.

iv. Antlers Can Weigh a Lot

A typical White-tailed deer rack can weigh between 3 and 9 pounds, but the antlers of a prime Bull Moose can weigh up to 40 pounds each (80 pounds total).

12,700+ Deer Colorado Stock Photos, Pictures & Royalty-Free Images - iStock | Mule deer colorado

v. They Use "Rubs" to Communicate

A buck doesn't just rub his antlers on trees to remove the velvet; he leaves behind scent from glands on his forehead to mark territory and communicate his dominance to rivals.

vi. They Have Tusks (Some Species)

The tiny Chinese Water Deer is the only deer species in which males never grow antlers. Instead, the bucks grow long, sharp upper canine teeth, called tusks, which they use for fighting.

vii. Their Antlers are Warm

While growing, antlers are covered in velvet, a skin rich in blood vessels and nerves. If you could touch a growing rack, it would feel warm due to the intense blood flow.

viii. Older Bucks Become More Nocturnal

Highly mature, old bucks often move significantly less during daylight hours, having learnt to associate daytime with human danger (such as hunters).

ix. The "Roar" is a Fitness Test

During the rut, the deep, resonant roars or bellows of a Stag (Red Deer) are more than just a mating call. The intensity and frequency of the roar signal the male's size and strength to both females and rivals.

x. They Urinate on Themselves for Scent

A buck will often engage in "rub-urinating" in a scrape (a patch of pawed-up ground). He will urinate over his tarsal glands, which leaves a strong, musky scent to attract does and assert dominance.

xi. Antlers Can Be Used for Sparring

Before the severe fighting of the rut begins, bucks will gently hook and push against each other in low-intensity matches called sparring. This helps them establish a pecking order without causing serious injury.

Is A Male Deer Called A Hart?

Yes, a hart is a traditional and archaic term for a male deer. Specifically, it refers to a fully mature male Red Deer (or similar large European deer species). Historically, a hart was a stag that was five years old or more. Essentially, all harts are stags, but not all stags are harts (only the most mature ones).

What Is A Daddy Deer Called?

Red Deer (Cervus elaphus) - Woodland Trust

The daddy deer, or the father of a fawn, is most commonly called a 'buck' or a 'stag'. "Buck" is the standard term for smaller deer species like the White-tailed deer. "Stag" is used for larger, mature males, especially Red Deer. The male deer plays little to no role in raising the fawn.

What Is A Stag Vs Buck?

buck-vs-stag

The difference between a stag and a buck generally depends on the species and the deer's maturity.

  • 'Buck' is the common term for a male deer, especially of smaller species like White-tailed, Fallow, and Roe deer. It can refer to a male deer of any age.
  • A Stag refers to a large, fully mature male deer, specifically those from larger species like the Red Deer and Elk (Wapiti). The term implies greater size, a full rack of antlers, and prime maturity.

