Top IITs in QS World University Rankings 2026

Nov 11, 2025

IIT in QS World University Rankings 2026: India's top three schools are IIT Delhi (123rd), IIT Bombay (129th), and IIT Madras (180th), according to the QS World Rankings 2026. Achieving an All India Rank (AIR) below 5,000 in the later, more difficult JEE Advanced exam is necessary to secure a seat, especially in a top branch. This needs concentrated preparation.

IIT in QS World University Rankings 2026

IIT in QS World University Rankings 2026: For JEE Main 2026 candidates, getting into the IITs is their ultimate objective. The QS World University Rankings 2026 rankings make it evident which universities are the best in India for technical education. With IIT Delhi (IITD), IIT Bombay (IITB), and IIT Madras (IITM) leading the way and placing in the top 200 worldwide, the rankings verify that the older, more reputable IITs rule the country. In particular, IIT Delhi placed 123rd, making it India's top university worldwide. IIT Bombay came in second at 129th, and IIT Madras at 180th.

Excellent scores in criteria like Employer Reputation and Citations per Faculty, which highlight the caliber of their research and the high regard businesses have for their graduates, are what propel these high global rankings. IIT Kanpur (222nd) and IIT Kharagpur (215th) are two more outstanding performers in the worldwide 250. The real goal for a JEE Main qualifier is the subsequent JEE Advanced exam, where a seat in a highly sought-after branch like Computer Science at one of these internationally renowned, elite IITs usually requires an All India Rank (AIR) within the top 5,000 (for the General category). Therefore, in order to gain admission to these internationally recognized colleges, your preparedness must significantly surpass the competition.

List Of Top IITs in QS World Rankings for JEE Mains 2026

The top Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are acknowledged in the QS World University Rankings 2026 for their reputation and worldwide research position. This list shows the universities with the best international prestige for JEE Main 2026 candidates.

The top IITs according to the QS Asia University Rankings 2026 (Asia Rank) and the QS World University Rankings 2026 (Global Rank) are as follows:

IIT Institute

QS World Rank 2026 (Global)

QS Asia Rank 2026

India Rank (Among IITs)

IIT Delhi (IITD)

123

=59

#1

IIT Bombay (IITB)

129

=71

#2

IIT Madras (IITM)

180

70

#3

IIT Kharagpur (IIT-KGP)

215

=77

#4

IIT Kanpur (IITK)

222

=77

#5

IIT Guwahati (IITG)

334

115

#6

IIT Roorkee (IITR)

339

114

#7

IITs in QS World Rankings for JEE Mains 2026: Key Highlights

A strategy centered on optimizing your JEE Advanced performance is necessary to secure a position in an internationally rated IIT. To be admitted to these prestigious universities, follow these six steps:

  • Target Top 5 IITs (Delhi/Bombay/Madras): These institutions hold the highest QS World Rankings, requiring an exceptional All India Rank. Your goal must be a top-tier rank in JEE Advanced.

  • Master JEE Advanced Syllabus Depth: Global ranking relies on research and rigorous standards. Focus beyond JEE Main on Advanced-level problem-solving and deep conceptual understanding.

  • Achieve AIR Below 5,000 for Top Branches: To get a highly-demanded branch (like CSE) at a top-ranked IIT, your General Category AIR must be well under 5,000.

  • Optimize Your Scores in Both Advanced Papers: The total of the two Advanced papers determines the final AIR. Make sure you consistently perform well in math, chemistry, and physics.

  • Examine previous year's advanced cut-offs: Examine the cutoff dates for the IITs and branches you want to attend during the past three years. To monitor progress, use this data to set a scoring target.

  • Regular Mock Exams in Exam Conditions: Regularly take full-length JEE Advanced practice exams. To develop endurance and pinpoint areas that need development, mimic the demanding situation.

