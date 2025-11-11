Top IITs in QS World University Rankings 2026

IIT in QS World University Rankings 2026: For JEE Main 2026 candidates, getting into the IITs is their ultimate objective. The QS World University Rankings 2026 rankings make it evident which universities are the best in India for technical education. With IIT Delhi (IITD), IIT Bombay (IITB), and IIT Madras (IITM) leading the way and placing in the top 200 worldwide, the rankings verify that the older, more reputable IITs rule the country. In particular, IIT Delhi placed 123rd, making it India's top university worldwide. IIT Bombay came in second at 129th, and IIT Madras at 180th.

Excellent scores in criteria like Employer Reputation and Citations per Faculty, which highlight the caliber of their research and the high regard businesses have for their graduates, are what propel these high global rankings. IIT Kanpur (222nd) and IIT Kharagpur (215th) are two more outstanding performers in the worldwide 250. The real goal for a JEE Main qualifier is the subsequent JEE Advanced exam, where a seat in a highly sought-after branch like Computer Science at one of these internationally renowned, elite IITs usually requires an All India Rank (AIR) within the top 5,000 (for the General category). Therefore, in order to gain admission to these internationally recognized colleges, your preparedness must significantly surpass the competition.