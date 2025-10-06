Bihar Patna Metro: Check Phase-wise Construction, Route Lines, Fares and Key Timelines

Patna Metro is revolutionizing urban transport in Bihar's capital, looking to increase mobility, ease congestion, and drive the city's growth with a new-age rapid transit system. With several phases and route alignments, the metro is set to link key nodes, enhance commuter convenience, and make public transport more convenient and eco-friendly.
As the project welcomes passengers on board, hopes are high for Patna's inclusion in India's expanding chain of metro cities.
Phase-wise Construction
The Patna Metro project is being executed in a number of phases:
Phase 1: It includes two corridors: the East-West corridor from Danapur Cantonment to Khemni Chak (16.86 km), and the North-South corridor from New ISBT to Patna Railway Station (14.5 km). The construction for Phase 1 commenced in November 2020, with the inaugural of first 3.6 km (priority corridor) in October 2025, with overall completion by the year 2030.
Phase 2: Extends the service from Deedarganj to Mithapur Bypass Chowk (13 km).
Phase 3: Spans from AIIMS Patna through Anisabad to Bypass Chowk Mithapur (11 km).
Phase 4: Will connect Fatuha Junction to Didargunj.
Route Lines and Stations
Patna Metro boasts well-planned corridors and stations:
Line 1 (East-West): Spans from Danapur Cantonment to Khemni Chak, with key stops at Shatabdi Smarak, Patna Zoo, Mithapur Bus Stand, and more.
Line 2 (North-South/Blue Line): Runs from Patna Junction to New ISBT and passes through 12 stations, viz. Akashvani, PMCH, Patna University, Rajendra Nagar, Bhoothnath, Zero Mile, and New ISBT.
Existing Phase: The priority section, i.e., a 3.6 km stretch from ISBT to Bhoothnath Road, is already functional with three stations: ISBT, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath Road.
Both overground and underground tracks are utilized all over the network: about 15.4 km overground and 15.8 km underground in Phase 1 alone.
Fares and Commuter Experience
Fare Structure: The fare varies between Rs 15 for small distances (e.g., Zero Mile to ISBT) and Rs 30 for longer distance (e.g., Bhoothnath Metro Station to New ISBT).
Frequency and Timing: Trains run every 20 minutes, daily from 8 am to 10 pm.
Passenger Amenities: Each three-coach train has the capacity for 138 seated and 945 standing passengers. Facilities are provided through 360-degree CCTV cameras, emergency communication systems, charging stations, and ladies' and differently-abled passenger reserved seats.
Key Timelines
Work Breakdown: In November 2020, groundwork for Phase 1 was commenced.
Initial Opening: The first operational section (ISBT–Bhoothnath Road) was opened on October 6, 2025, with operational services from October 7 onwards.
Completion of Full Phase 1: By the year 2030, followed by further phases as per project progress.
The Patna Metro is a new chapter for the city's transport system, which not only offers improved connectivity but also paves the way for a paradigm shift towards sustainable, commuter-centric city development.
By surmounting engineering and logistical hurdles in several phases and opening with state-of-the-art passenger facilities, the project aims to connect Patna to other large Indian metros in providing world-class rapid transit. As subsequent phases come on stream, the metro will be the guiding force behind Patna's emergence as a lively and open metropolis.
