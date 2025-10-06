Bihar Patna Metro: Check Phase-wise Construction, Route Lines, Fares and Key Timelines

Patna Metro is revolutionizing urban transport in Bihar's capital, looking to increase mobility, ease congestion, and drive the city's growth with a new-age rapid transit system. With several phases and route alignments, the metro is set to link key nodes, enhance commuter convenience, and make public transport more convenient and eco-friendly.

As the project welcomes passengers on board, hopes are high for Patna's inclusion in India's expanding chain of metro cities.

Phase-wise Construction

The Patna Metro project is being executed in a number of phases: