IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive Exam Schedule with Timings

By Mridula Sharma
Sep 5, 2025, 13:36 IST

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced the IB ACIO exam scheduled for 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025. The exam will be held in multiple shifts across India. Candidates must download their IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 and Admit Card before the exam. Check complete details on exam schedule, shift timings, pattern, and exam day guidelines.

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially announced the IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 for candidates appearing in the Intelligence Bureau recruitment. The exam will be held on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 across various centres in India. Candidates can check their exact exam date and the allotted city through the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025. It provides complete details about the examination city and schedule.

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official schedule for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. The written exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to download their IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 and IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 before the exam day.

IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025

The official IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025 has been released, and candidates can check the important dates in the table below.

Events

Dates

IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025

5th September 2025

IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 

By 13th September 2025

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025

16th, 17th & 18th September 2025

IB ACIO Exam Shift Timings 2025

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 will be conducted over three days, from 16th to 18th September 2025, in multiple shifts each day. The exact exam shift timing, reporting time, and exam date have been clearly mentioned on the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centres strictly as per the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Candidates can check the IB ACIO exam shift timings in the table below:

Shifts

Reporting Time

Exam Timings

Shift 1

7:30 am

9:00 am – 10:00 am

Shift 2

10:30 am

12:00 noon – 1:00 pm

Shift 3

1:30 pm

3:00 pm – 4:00 pm

IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025

The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 is structured to evaluate candidates on multiple subjects within a strict time limit. The test will be conducted in online mode with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates must carefully manage their time, as the paper is designed to test both accuracy and speed. 

The exam will be conducted in online mode (Objective MCQs). The total marks are 100 with 1 1-hour duration. There will be negative marking. 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer.

Candidates can check the table below for the IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025:

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Current Affairs

20

20

General Studies

20

20

Numerical Aptitude

20

20

Reasoning & Logical Ability

20

20

English Language

20

20

IB ACIO Exam Day Guidelines

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has issued important exam day instructions for candidates appearing in the IB ACIO Exam 2025 to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. All candidates must strictly follow these guidelines at their allotted exam centres:

  • Affix a passport-size photograph in the designated space on the IB ACIO Admit Card 2025.

  • Carry both the admit card and a valid photo identity proof; without these, entry will not be allowed.

  • Bring a blue ballpoint pen for use during the exam.

  • Report to the exam centre at least 15 minutes before the exam begins.

  • Candidates are not permitted to leave the exam hall before the completion of the test.

  • The use of mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, or any communication tools is strictly prohibited.

  • Electronic gadgets such as calculators, smartwatches, or digital notes are not allowed inside the exam centre.

