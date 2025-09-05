IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 Out: Check IB ACIO Grade 2 Executive Exam Schedule with Timings

IB ACIO Exam Date 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has officially announced the IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 for candidates appearing in the Intelligence Bureau recruitment. The exam will be held on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 across various centres in India. Candidates can check their exact exam date and the allotted city through the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025. It provides complete details about the examination city and schedule. IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 Out The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the official schedule for the IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025. The written exam will be conducted on 16th, 17th, and 18th September 2025 as per the notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website to download their IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 and IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 before the exam day.

IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025 The official IB ACIO Exam Schedule 2025 has been released, and candidates can check the important dates in the table below. Events Dates IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025 5th September 2025 IB ACIO Admit Card 2025 By 13th September 2025 IB ACIO Exam Date 2025 16th, 17th & 18th September 2025 IB ACIO Exam Shift Timings 2025 The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 will be conducted over three days, from 16th to 18th September 2025, in multiple shifts each day. The exact exam shift timing, reporting time, and exam date have been clearly mentioned on the IB ACIO City Intimation Slip 2025. Candidates are advised to reach their exam centres strictly as per the reporting time to avoid any last-minute hassle. Candidates can check the IB ACIO exam shift timings in the table below:

Shifts Reporting Time Exam Timings Shift 1 7:30 am 9:00 am – 10:00 am Shift 2 10:30 am 12:00 noon – 1:00 pm Shift 3 1:30 pm 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam Pattern 2025 The IB ACIO Tier 1 Exam 2025 is structured to evaluate candidates on multiple subjects within a strict time limit. The test will be conducted in online mode with objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates must carefully manage their time, as the paper is designed to test both accuracy and speed. The exam will be conducted in online mode (Objective MCQs). The total marks are 100 with 1 1-hour duration. There will be negative marking. 0.25 marks deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates can check the table below for the IB ACIO Exam Pattern 2025: Section No. of Questions Marks Current Affairs 20 20 General Studies 20 20 Numerical Aptitude 20 20 Reasoning & Logical Ability 20 20 English Language 20 20