SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Response Sheet & Steps to Raise Objections

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in for th SSC CGL Exam 2025 conducted between September 12 and 26, 2025. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 will get released containing the correct answers and the options marked by candidates. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 is an important document for candidates who appeared in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy.

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 contains both the correct answers and the options marked by candidates. After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer.

The SSC CGL Answer Key is an important document for candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2025 Exam. The SSC CGL Key 2025 helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase i.e. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam before the release of results. As per the latest updates, the expected date for the ssc cgl 2025 answer key is expected in the first week of October 2025.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Expected Date The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 is expected to get released in the first week of October 2025, after the conclusion of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination and are eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Answer Key link should regularly visit the official website. The SSC CGL Answer Key expected date typically falls within 7–10 days after the conclusion of the exam. which allows candidates to check their ssc cgl response sheet 2025 and evaluate their performance. The SSC CGL 2025 answer key allows candidates to to candidates using official marking scheme. SSC CGL 2025 Overview and Exam Highlights The SSC CGL exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and Group C posts in central government ministries and departments, This year the SSC CGL is conducted between September 12 and Septmner 26, 2025. As a next step for the recruitment procedure SSC will release the shift wise answer key for all candidates who attempted the examination. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Overview.

Exam Name SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam Dates 12th to 26th September 2025 Total Vacancies 14,582 Answer Key Release Date Expected in 1st week of October 2025 Official Website ssc.gov.in Objection Fee ₹100 per question Marking Scheme +2 for correct answer, -0.5 for incorrect answer Final Answer Key Release After resolution of objections Steps to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam and find any discrepancy in the SSC CHL Answer 2025 tier 1 will be able to raise objections through a structured online process. The SSC CGL Answer Key Link will be activated on the official website of the SSC portal, which is expected around the first week of October. Along with the SSC CGL Answer Key Link, SSC will also activate the objection window. Check the step by step process below to raise objections.