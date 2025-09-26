CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026 OUT!
Focus
Quick Links

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 Releasing Soon at ssc.gov.in; Check Expected Date, Response Sheet & Steps to Raise Objections

By Mohd Salman
Sep 26, 2025, 13:03 IST

SSC will release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 in the first week of October. Candidates can download the response sheet, verify answers, calculate scores, and raise objections via the official website. The answer key helps aspirants prepare for Tier 2 before final results are announced

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 soon on its official website, ssc.gov.in for th SSC CGL Exam 2025 conducted between September 12 and 26, 2025. SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 will get released containing the correct answers and the options marked by candidates. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 is an important document for candidates who appeared in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination. The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 allows candidates to cross-check their responses, calculate their estimated scores and challenge the responses in case of discrepancy.
The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 contains both the correct answers and the options marked by candidates. After downloading the SSC Answer Key 2025 candidates must calculate their marks with the official marking scheme by allotting 2 marks to every correct answer and deducting 0.50 marks from every wrong answer.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2025
The SSC CGL Answer Key is an important document for candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2025 Exam. The SSC CGL Key 2025 helps candidates to verify their responses, calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for the next phase i.e. SSC CGL Tier 2 exam before the release of results. As per the latest updates, the expected date for the ssc cgl 2025 answer key is expected in the first week of October 2025.

SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Expected Date

The SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Tier 1 is expected to get released in the first week of October 2025, after the conclusion of the SSC CGL Tier 1 exam conducted between September 12 and September 26, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination and are eagerly waiting for the SSC CGL Answer Key link should regularly visit the official website. The SSC CGL Answer Key expected date typically falls within 7–10 days after the conclusion of the exam. which allows candidates to check their ssc cgl response sheet 2025 and evaluate their performance. The SSC CGL 2025 answer key allows candidates to to candidates using official marking scheme.

SSC CGL 2025 Overview and Exam Highlights

The SSC CGL exam is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for Group B and Group C posts in central government ministries and departments, This year the SSC CGL is conducted between September 12 and Septmner 26, 2025. As a next step for the recruitment procedure SSC will release the shift wise answer key for all candidates who attempted the examination. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Overview.

Exam Name

SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1

Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Exam Dates

12th to 26th September 2025

Total Vacancies

14,582

Answer Key Release Date

Expected in 1st week of October 2025

Official Website

ssc.gov.in

Objection Fee

₹100 per question

Marking Scheme

+2 for correct answer, -0.5 for incorrect answer

Final Answer Key Release

After resolution of objections

Steps to Raise Objections on SSC CGL Tier 1 Answer Key

Candidates who appeared in the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 exam and find any discrepancy in the SSC CHL Answer 2025 tier 1 will be able to raise objections through a structured online process. The SSC CGL Answer Key Link will be activated on the official website of the SSC portal, which is expected around the first week of October. Along with the SSC CGL Answer Key Link, SSC will also activate the objection window. Check the step by step process below to raise objections.

  • Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,
  • On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Now access the ssc cgl response sheet and identify the question(s) to challenge.
  • Click on “Raise Objection” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.
  • Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100 per question.
  • Submit the SSC CGL Answer Key 2025 Objections

 

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News