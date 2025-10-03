Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 pdf download - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has published the official Class 10 Maths syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year. This detailed syllabus is essential for students preparing for the upcoming board exams and can be downloaded as a PDF via the link provided below. It comprehensively covers topics, learning objectives, and examination patterns, helping students to effectively plan their studies and achieve academic excellence.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Sessional Marks
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 Hrs
|
80
|
20
|
100
Class 10th RBSE Maths Syllabus 2025
|
1. Real Numbers
The Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic, Revisiting Irrational Numbers.
2. ALGEBRA
POLYNOMIALS
Geometrical Meaning of the Zeroes of a Polynomial,Relationship between Zeroes and Coefficients of a Polynomial
PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES
Algebraic Methods of Solving a Pair of Linear Equations
(i) Substitution Method
(ii) Elimination Method
QUADRATIC EQUATIONS
Quadratic Equations ,Solution of a Quadratic Equation by Factorisation, Nature of Roots .
Arithmetic Progressions, n th Term of an AP, Sum of First n Terms of an AP.
3. GEOMETRY
TRIANGLES
Similar Figures , Similarity of Triangles , Criteria for Similarity of Triangles.
CIRCLES
Tangent to a Circle , Number of Tangents from a Point on a Circle.
4. COORDINATE GEOMETRY
COORDINATE GEOMETRY
Distance Formula, Section Formula.
5. TRIGONOMETRY
INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY
Trigonometric Ratios,Trigonometric Ratios of Some Specific Angles, Trigonometric identities.
Heights and Distances.
6. MENSURATION
AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES
SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES
Surface Area of a Combination of Solids , Volume of a Combination of Solids.
7. STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY
STATISTICS
Mean of Grouped Data, Mode of Grouped Data Median of Grouped Data .
PROBABILITY
Probability : A Theoretical Approach.
The RBSE Class 10 Maths syllabus for the 2025-26 academic year has been updated and is now accessible. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format via the direct link provided to commence their exam preparations.
RBSE Class 10 Maths Syllabus 2025-26 Download
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - Prescribed Books
-
Mathematics - Text Book for class X NCERT's published under Copyright
Study Tips for Exam Preparation
-
Build a strong foundation: Mathematics is hierarchical. Each new concept builds upon previous ones. If you struggle with a particular topic, revisit the prerequisite concepts to solidify your understanding. Don't move on until you've grasped the basics.
-
Practice, Practice, Practice: Don't just stick to the examples given in your textbook. Seek out additional problems from different sources, including past exam papers, workbooks, and online resources. The more diverse problems you solve, the better you'll become at applying concepts in various scenarios.
- Don't be afraid to make mistakes: Mistakes are an integral part of the learning process. Analyze your errors to understand where you went wrong.
- Textbooks and reference materials: Your textbook is a primary resource. Read through chapters before class, review them after, and use the practice problems.
