Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus; Download PDF Here

RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 pdf download - The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has officially released the detailed syllabus for Class 10 for the academic year 2025-26. This release is crucial for all students preparing to appear for the upcoming board examinations. Students seeking the specific RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 can conveniently access and download it directly from the PDF link provided below. This comprehensive syllabus outlines the topics, learning objectives, and examination patterns, enabling students to plan their studies effectively and achieve academic success.
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 -26 Marking Scheme
|
Paper
|
Time
|
Marks
|
Sessional Marks
|
Total Marks
|
One
|
3.15 Hrs
|
80
|
20
|
100
Class 10th RBSE Science Syllabus 2025
|
Unit I: CHEMICAL SUBSTANCES - NATURE AND BEHAVIOUR
Chemical reactions and equations
Chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation. effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life.
Acids, bases and salts
chemical properties of acids and bases, Similarities in acids and bases, Strength of an acid or base solution, Information about salts.
Metals and non-metals
Physical and chemical properties of metals and non-metals, Reaction of metals and non-metals, Extraction of metals, Corrosion, Prevention of corrosion.
Carbon and its compounds
Bonding in carbon compounds, Versatile nature of carbon, Chemical properties of carbon compounds, Some important organic compounds- ethanol and ethanoic acid, soaps and detergents.
Unit II: WORLD OF LIVING
Life processes
Life processes, Nutrition, Respiration, Transportation, Excretion.
Control and coordination
Nervous system in animals, Coordination in plants, Hormones in animals.
Reproduction in organisms
create exact copies of themselves by Organisms, Modes of reproduction used by single Organisms, Sexual reproduction, and Reproductive health.
Heredity And Evolution
Accumulation of variation during reproduction, Heredity.
Unit III: NATURAL PHENOMENA
Reflection and Refraction of Light
Reflection of light, Spherical mirrors, Refraction of light.
The Human Eye and the Colourful World
The Human Eye, Defects of vision and their correction, Refraction of light through a prism, Dispersion of white light by a glass prism, Atmospheric refraction, and Scattering of light.
Unit IV: Effects Of Current Electricity
Electricity
Electric current and circuit. Electric potential and potential difference, Circuit diagram, Ohm's law, factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends, Resistance of a System of Resistors, Heating effect of electric current, and Electric power.
Magnetic Effects Of Current
Magnetic field and field lines, Magnetic field due to current carrying conductor, Magnetic Field due to a current through a straight conductor, Right-hand thumb rule, Force on current carrying conductor in a Magnetic field, Magnetic field due to a current through a circular loop, Magnetic field due to a current in a solenoid, Domestic electric circuits.
Unit V: NATURAL RESOURCES
Our Environment
Eco-system and its components and activities affect the Environment.
The updated RBSE Class 10 Science syllabus for the academic year 2025-26 is now available. Students can download the syllabus in PDF format using the direct link provided below and begin their exam preparations.
RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus 2025-26 Download
RBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
RBSE Class 10th Syllabus 2025-26 - Prescribed Books
-
Science - NCERT's Book Published under Copyright.
Also Check - RBSE Class 10th English Syllabus 2025-26
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation