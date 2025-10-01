Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 Science Syllabus; Download PDF Here

Unit I: CHEMICAL SUBSTANCES - NATURE AND BEHAVIOUR

Chemical reactions and equations

Chemical equation, implications of a balanced chemical equation. effects of oxidation reactions in everyday life.

Acids, bases and salts

chemical properties of acids and bases, Similarities in acids and bases, Strength of an acid or base solution, Information about salts.

Metals and non-metals

Physical and chemical properties of metals and non-metals, Reaction of metals and non-metals, Extraction of metals, Corrosion, Prevention of corrosion.

Carbon and its compounds

Bonding in carbon compounds, Versatile nature of carbon, Chemical properties of carbon compounds, Some important organic compounds- ethanol and ethanoic acid, soaps and detergents.

Unit II: WORLD OF LIVING

Life processes

Life processes, Nutrition, Respiration, Transportation, Excretion.

Control and coordination

Nervous system in animals, Coordination in plants, Hormones in animals.

Reproduction in organisms

create exact copies of themselves by Organisms, Modes of reproduction used by single Organisms, Sexual reproduction, and Reproductive health.

Heredity And Evolution

Accumulation of variation during reproduction, Heredity.

Unit III: NATURAL PHENOMENA

Reflection and Refraction of Light

Reflection of light, Spherical mirrors, Refraction of light.

The Human Eye and the Colourful World

The Human Eye, Defects of vision and their correction, Refraction of light through a prism, Dispersion of white light by a glass prism, Atmospheric refraction, and Scattering of light.

Unit IV: Effects Of Current Electricity

Electricity

Electric current and circuit. Electric potential and potential difference, Circuit diagram, Ohm's law, factors on which the resistance of a conductor depends, Resistance of a System of Resistors, Heating effect of electric current, and Electric power.

Magnetic Effects Of Current

Magnetic field and field lines, Magnetic field due to current carrying conductor, Magnetic Field due to a current through a straight conductor, Right-hand thumb rule, Force on current carrying conductor in a Magnetic field, Magnetic field due to a current through a circular loop, Magnetic field due to a current in a solenoid, Domestic electric circuits.

Unit V: NATURAL RESOURCES

Our Environment

Eco-system and its components and activities affect the Environment.