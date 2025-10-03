IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Today — Submit Your Application Now for 127 Posts at iob.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
By Mridula Sharma
Oct 3, 2025, 12:51 IST

IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025: The Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 invites applications for 127 Specialist Officer posts across MMGS-II and MMGS-III scales. Candidates in IT, Risk, Treasury, Corporate Credit, and Engineering fields can apply online before 03 October 2025. Check eligibility criteria, application fees, and step-by-step instructions to apply.

The IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 has been opened for professionals looking for a career in banking. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced 127 Specialist Officer (SO) posts across MMGS-II and MMGS-III scales. This recruitment is for experts in IT, Risk, Treasury, Corporate Credit, Civil, Electrical, Automobile, and Software Engineering fields.

The online application started on 12 September 2025 and will end today, 03 October 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to apply immediately. This is an important opportunity to join a reputed public sector bank with a stable career, attractive salary, and professional growth. This article provides details regarding Indian Overseas Bank Application Form 2025 

IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Last Date

The last date to apply for IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 is 03 October 2025. Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted.

All candidates must ensure they complete registration, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee before the deadline. Those interested in managerial and specialist roles should act now, as this opportunity comes only once a year.

IOB SO Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 is for 127 posts across different technical and managerial domains. The following table provides an overview:

Details

Information

Organisation

Indian Overseas Bank

Exam

IOB SO Exam 2025

Post

Specialist Officer (MMGS-II & MMGS-III)

Total Vacancies

127

Registration Dates

12 September – 03 October 2025

Educational Qualification

Varies by post (BE/B.Tech, MCA, MSc, CA, MBA, etc.)

Age Limit

MMGS-II: 25–35 years; MMGS-III: 30–40 years

Experience Required

Yes, varies by post (2–10 years)

Salary

MMGS-II: ₹64,820; MMGS-III: ₹85,920

Selection Process

Online Exam & Interview

Official Website

www.iob.in

IOB SO Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

Below is the list of important dates for the Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025:

Event

Date

Start of Online Application

12 September 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

03 October 2025

Admit Card Release

To be announced

Online Exam Date

To be announced

Result Announcement

To be announced

Candidates should keep track of these dates to avoid missing any step in the recruitment process.

IOB SO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can apply for the Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 apply online using the official link on IOB’s website. Candidates should make sure to complete registration and submit application before the last date.

Click Here to Apply Online for IOB SO Recruitment 2025

How to Apply for IOB SO Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to apply for the IOB SO Recruitment 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official IOB website: www.iob.in
Step 2: Go to the “Careers” section.
Step 3: Find “Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2025–26” and select the post.
Step 4: Click on “Register Online” and complete registration.
Step 5: Note down the Registration Number and Password.
Step 6: Log in and fill in personal, educational, and experience details.
Step 7: Upload photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration as per guidelines.
Step 8: Pay the application fee online using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
Step 9: Review all details and submit the application.
Step 10: Download and print the application form and payment receipt for future reference.

IOB SO Application Fees 2025

The Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 application fee varies by category. Candidates can check the fee details below:

Category

Fee

SC/ST/PwBD

₹175 (intimation charges)

General/OBC/EWS

₹1000 (inclusive of GST)

IOB SO Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for the IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 depends on the post applied. Below are the key details:

Age Limit: The following are the age limits for IOB SO apply online 2025:

  • MMGS-II (Manager Posts): 25–35 years

  • MMGS-III (Senior Manager Posts): 30–40 years

Age relaxation is available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen as per government rules.

Educational Qualification: This varies by post. It generally includes BE/B.Tech, MCA, MSc (CS/IT/Electronics), CA, MBA, or equivalent in specialised fields.

Experience: This is varied as per post-specific, ranging from 2–10 years in relevant domains like IT, risk management, data science, treasury, credit, engineering, or software development.

Candidates are advised to check the official notification for exact post-wise requirements before applying.

