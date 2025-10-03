IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Ends Today — Submit Your Application Now for 127 Posts at iob.in

The IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 has been opened for professionals looking for a career in banking. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has announced 127 Specialist Officer (SO) posts across MMGS-II and MMGS-III scales. This recruitment is for experts in IT, Risk, Treasury, Corporate Credit, Civil, Electrical, Automobile, and Software Engineering fields. The online application started on 12 September 2025 and will end today, 03 October 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are advised to apply immediately. This is an important opportunity to join a reputed public sector bank with a stable career, attractive salary, and professional growth. This article provides details regarding Indian Overseas Bank Application Form 2025 IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 Last Date The last date to apply for IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 is 03 October 2025. Applications submitted after this date will not be accepted.

All candidates must ensure they complete registration, upload the required documents, and pay the application fee before the deadline. Those interested in managerial and specialist roles should act now, as this opportunity comes only once a year. IOB SO Recruitment 2025 Overview The Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 is for 127 posts across different technical and managerial domains. The following table provides an overview: Details Information Organisation Indian Overseas Bank Exam IOB SO Exam 2025 Post Specialist Officer (MMGS-II & MMGS-III) Total Vacancies 127 Registration Dates 12 September – 03 October 2025 Educational Qualification Varies by post (BE/B.Tech, MCA, MSc, CA, MBA, etc.) Age Limit MMGS-II: 25–35 years; MMGS-III: 30–40 years Experience Required Yes, varies by post (2–10 years) Salary MMGS-II: ₹64,820; MMGS-III: ₹85,920 Selection Process Online Exam & Interview Official Website www.iob.in

IOB SO Apply Online 2025 Important Dates Below is the list of important dates for the Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Event Date Start of Online Application 12 September 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 03 October 2025 Admit Card Release To be announced Online Exam Date To be announced Result Announcement To be announced Candidates should keep track of these dates to avoid missing any step in the recruitment process. IOB SO Apply Online 2025 Direct Link Candidates can apply for the Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 apply online using the official link on IOB’s website. Candidates should make sure to complete registration and submit application before the last date. Click Here to Apply Online for IOB SO Recruitment 2025 How to Apply for IOB SO Recruitment 2025?

The following are the steps to apply for the IOB SO Recruitment 2025: Step 1: Visit the official IOB website: www.iob.in

Step 2: Go to the “Careers” section.

Step 3: Find “Recruitment of Specialist Officers 2025–26” and select the post.

Step 4: Click on “Register Online” and complete registration.

Step 5: Note down the Registration Number and Password.

Step 6: Log in and fill in personal, educational, and experience details.

Step 7: Upload photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration as per guidelines.

Step 8: Pay the application fee online using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Step 9: Review all details and submit the application.

Step 10: Download and print the application form and payment receipt for future reference. IOB SO Application Fees 2025 The Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 application fee varies by category. Candidates can check the fee details below:

Category Fee SC/ST/PwBD ₹175 (intimation charges) General/OBC/EWS ₹1000 (inclusive of GST) IOB SO Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria The eligibility criteria for the IOB SO Recruitment Apply Online 2025 depends on the post applied. Below are the key details: Age Limit: The following are the age limits for IOB SO apply online 2025: MMGS-II (Manager Posts): 25–35 years

MMGS-III (Senior Manager Posts): 30–40 years Age relaxation is available for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen as per government rules. Educational Qualification: This varies by post. It generally includes BE/B.Tech, MCA, MSc (CS/IT/Electronics), CA, MBA, or equivalent in specialised fields. Experience: This is varied as per post-specific, ranging from 2–10 years in relevant domains like IT, risk management, data science, treasury, credit, engineering, or software development.