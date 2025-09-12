Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 127 Posts, Apply Online Begins at iob.in

By Manish Kumar
Sep 12, 2025, 11:00 IST

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025:  The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is recruiting for 127 Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III. Candidates have a chance to apply for various posts including Senior Manager, Manager, Manager Software Engineer, Senior Manager Information Security, Senior Manager (IS Audit) and others. Check eligibility, selection process and others.   

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 : The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched the recruitment drive for Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various 127 Managerial posts including Senior
Manager, Manager, Manager Software Engineer, Senior Manager Information Security, Senior Manager (IS Audit) and others.
Interested and eligible candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online from September 12 to October 03, 2025 by visiting the official website www.iob.in.

IOB Apply Online 2025 PDF Download

The details pdf for the Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III can be downloaded directly through the link given below-

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Download PDF

 

IOB Apply Online 2025 Important Dates

The online application process for the Specialist Officer posts is underway and you can apply for these posts after following the details given below

Events

Dates

Notification release date

September 12, 2025

Application Starts

September 12, 2025

Application Process Ends

 October 03, 2025 

Payment Last date

 October 03, 2025 

IOB Recruitment 2025 Overview

Indian Overseas Bank has launched the recrduitmnet drive for 127 various Managerial posts, Here is a brief overview of IOB Specialist Officer Vacancy in the table below.

Bank Name

Indian Overseas Bank

Posts

Specialist Officers

Vacancies

127

Registration Last Date

September 12,2025

Closing Date

 October 03, 2025

Educational Qualification

Graduation

Age Limit

20-28 years

Selection Process

Online Test and Test of Local Language

Official Website

https://www.iob.bank.in/

 

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility 

Candidates should have posts wise eligibility/educational qualification as mentioned in the notification. 

Manager (Civil): Candidates should have Full Time B.E./ B. Tech Degree in Civil Engineering.

Check the notification link for details of the posts wise eligibility. 

Steps to Apply Online for Indian Overseas Bank SO 2025

  • Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in

  • Click on the “Careers” section and select the SO Recruitment 2025 link.

  • Register yourself by providing valid details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.

  • Login with the registration credentials

  • Fill in the online application form carefully.

  • Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format.

  • Pay the application fee online.

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News