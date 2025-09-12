Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 127 Posts, Apply Online Begins at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 : The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched the recruitment drive for Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various 127 Managerial posts including Senior

Manager, Manager, Manager Software Engineer, Senior Manager Information Security, Senior Manager (IS Audit) and others.

Interested and eligible candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online from September 12 to October 03, 2025 by visiting the official website www.iob.in.

IOB Apply Online 2025 PDF Download

The details pdf for the Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III can be downloaded directly through the link given below-