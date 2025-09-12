Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 127 Posts, Apply Online Begins at iob.in

Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025 : The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has launched the recruitment drive for Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can apply for various 127 Managerial posts including Senior
Manager, Manager, Manager Software Engineer, Senior Manager Information Security, Senior Manager (IS Audit) and others.
Interested and eligible candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online from September 12 to October 03, 2025 by visiting the official website www.iob.in.
IOB Apply Online 2025 PDF Download
The details pdf for the Specialist Officers for the various posts in MMG Scale II and III can be downloaded directly through the link given below-
|Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025
|Download PDF
IOB Apply Online 2025 Important Dates
The online application process for the Specialist Officer posts is underway and you can apply for these posts after following the details given below
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification release date
|
September 12, 2025
|
Application Starts
|
September 12, 2025
|
Application Process Ends
|
October 03, 2025
|
Payment Last date
|
October 03, 2025
IOB Recruitment 2025 Overview
Indian Overseas Bank has launched the recrduitmnet drive for 127 various Managerial posts, Here is a brief overview of IOB Specialist Officer Vacancy in the table below.
|
Bank Name
|
Indian Overseas Bank
|
Posts
|
Specialist Officers
|
Vacancies
|
127
|
Registration Last Date
|
September 12,2025
|
Closing Date
|
October 03, 2025
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation
|
Age Limit
|
20-28 years
|
Selection Process
|
Online Test and Test of Local Language
|
Official Website
|
https://www.iob.bank.in/
Indian Overseas Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Eligibility
Candidates should have posts wise eligibility/educational qualification as mentioned in the notification.
Manager (Civil): Candidates should have Full Time B.E./ B. Tech Degree in Civil Engineering.
Check the notification link for details of the posts wise eligibility.
Steps to Apply Online for Indian Overseas Bank SO 2025
-
Visit the official website of Indian Overseas Bank at iob.in
-
Click on the “Careers” section and select the SO Recruitment 2025 link.
-
Register yourself by providing valid details such as name, email ID, and mobile number.
-
Login with the registration credentials
-
Fill in the online application form carefully.
-
Upload scanned copies of your documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee online.
-
Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.
