9 Comets NASA Is Tracking: NASA’s 2025 comet watchlist has always drew attention of space lovers globally. As of late October 2025, Comet 3I/ATLAS is a confirmed interstellar object, that is passing through our solar system, reaching its perihelion, or closest point to the Sun. This time, the blog has curated a complete list of top 9 comets which is being tracked by it. From the legendary Halley’s Comet to the mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS, these icy travellers are rewriting what we know about the solar system. Some, like Swift-Tuttle, create spectacular meteor showers visible from Earth, while others, such as Bernardinelli–Bernstein, challenge our understanding with their enormous size. Let us explore their names, origin and why they matter, espeically for the United States. 🚨: Astronomers have traced the path of interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. It's been travelling through the Milky Way for the past 12 billion years.



3I/ATLAS is the third confirmed interstellar comet to pass through our Solar System, following 1I/‘Oumuamua and 2I/Borisov. Unlike its… pic.twitter.com/ikMlxyNAyj — All day Astronomy (@forallcurious) October 28, 2025

List of 9 Comets NASA Is Tracking, #3 Is an Interstellar Visitor As NASA’s telescopes, including Hubble and JWST, track their trajectories, scientists are unravelling secrets about how comets form, evolve, and even cross into our solar system from the vast interstellar void. Since, the Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is prepared for passing our solar system, learn how otehr comets are also on the track list of NASA. The table below shows the list of comets which are being tracked by NASA: S. No Comet Why it matters 1. 2P/Encke The shortest orbital period (~3.3 years) causes the Taurid meteor showers. 2. 1P/Halley The classic periodic comet with a 75-year orbit. It is next visible in 2061. 3. 3I/ATLAS Interstellar visitor, hyperbolic orbit, perihelion 30 Oct 2025. 4. C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli–Bernstein) A very large comet is currently inbound and is one of the largest ever found. 5. 109P/Swift-Tuttle Source of the Perseid meteor shower; crosses Earth’s orbit every 133 years. 6. C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) Recently visible, still under study and may reignite interest. 7. C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS) “Super-comet” with an active tail pre-perihelion; widely observable. 8. 2I/Borisov The second interstellar visitor provides context for 3I/ATLAS. 9. C/2025 N1 (ATLAS) Alternate designation of 3I/ATLAS for tracking databases.

(Source: NASA) Which Comet is the Interstellar Visitor- Comet 3I/ATLAS? NASA’s data indicate that 3I/ATLAS will reach perihelion, which is the closest point to the Sun. It is around 30 October 2025 at approximately 1.4 au (about 130 million miles) from the Sun. It is just inside the orbit of Mars.The object poses no threat to Earth and passes at a safe distance of at least about 1.6 au, according to NASA Science. Mysterious comet 3I/Atlas rare flyby near Mars.



It's caught by NASA Hubble lens. pic.twitter.com/SgsMJYivvf — ScieVision (@scievision369) October 30, 2025 It was discovered on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial‑impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey telescope in Chile. It immediately stunned astronomers by following a hyperbolic trajectory that confirms it came from beyond our Solar System.

Also Check Out 5 Things About NASA's Martian Rock Discovery! How U.S. Scientists Are Unravelling the Secrets of Interstellar Comets like Comet 3I/ATLAS? Across the United States, Comets like 3I/ATLAS are captivating U.S. astronomers for their interstellar origins, unusual chemical makeup, and high-speed trajectories. They almost defy solar system norms. Moreover, advanced instruments such as the Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and ground-based facilities in Arizona and Hawaii, uncover new clues about how planetary systems form and evolve. Therefore, using these missions not only fuels American innovation in space research but also brings a new turn for the cosmic discovery closer to home. They are a huge source because of their scientific potential, like dramatic tails, and proximity to Earth. Interest in space science has surged as NASA and American observatories track these rare celestial visitors.