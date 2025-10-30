CBSE 10th, 12th Final Date Sheet 2026
List of 9 Comets NASA Is Tracking, #3 Is an Interstellar Visitor

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Oct 30, 2025, 05:23 EDT

Explore NASA’s 2025 comet watchlist featuring the interstellar visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS and 8 others reshaping U.S. space research and discovery.

9 Comets NASA Is Tracking: NASA’s 2025 comet watchlist has always drew attention of space lovers globally. As of late October 2025, Comet 3I/ATLAS is a confirmed interstellar object, that is passing through our solar system, reaching its perihelion, or closest point to the Sun. 

This time, the blog has curated a complete list of top 9 comets which is being tracked by it. From the legendary Halley’s Comet to the mysterious interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS, these icy travellers are rewriting what we know about the solar system.

Some, like Swift-Tuttle, create spectacular meteor showers visible from Earth, while others, such as Bernardinelli–Bernstein, challenge our understanding with their enormous size. Let us explore their names, origin and why they matter, espeically for the United States. 

As NASA’s telescopes, including Hubble and JWST, track their trajectories, scientists are unravelling secrets about how comets form, evolve, and even cross into our solar system from the vast interstellar void. Since, the Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS is prepared for passing our solar system, learn how otehr comets are also on the track list of NASA. The table below shows the list of comets which are being tracked by NASA: 

S. No

Comet

Why it matters

1.

2P/Encke

The shortest orbital period (~3.3 years) causes the Taurid meteor showers.

2.

1P/Halley

The classic periodic comet with a 75-year orbit. It is next visible in 2061.

3.

3I/ATLAS 

Interstellar visitor, hyperbolic orbit, perihelion 30 Oct 2025. 

4.

C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli–Bernstein)

A very large comet is currently inbound and is one of the largest ever found.

5.

109P/Swift-Tuttle

Source of the Perseid meteor shower; crosses Earth’s orbit every 133 years.

6.

C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE)

Recently visible, still under study and may reignite interest.

7.

C/2017 K2 (PANSTARRS)

“Super-comet” with an active tail pre-perihelion; widely observable.

8.

2I/Borisov

The second interstellar visitor provides context for 3I/ATLAS.

9.

C/2025 N1 (ATLAS)

Alternate designation of 3I/ATLAS for tracking databases.

(Source: NASA)

Which Comet is the Interstellar Visitor- Comet 3I/ATLAS?

NASA’s data indicate that 3I/ATLAS will reach perihelion, which is the closest point to the Sun. It is around 30 October 2025 at approximately 1.4 au (about 130 million miles) from the Sun. It is just inside the orbit of Mars.The object poses no threat to Earth and passes at a safe distance of at least about 1.6 au, according to NASA Science

It was discovered on 1 July 2025 by the Asteroid Terrestrial‑impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) survey telescope in Chile. It immediately stunned astronomers by following a hyperbolic trajectory that confirms it came from beyond our Solar System.

How U.S. Scientists Are Unravelling the Secrets of Interstellar Comets like Comet 3I/ATLAS?

Across the United States, Comets like 3I/ATLAS are captivating U.S. astronomers for their interstellar origins, unusual chemical makeup, and high-speed trajectories. They almost defy solar system norms. Moreover, advanced instruments such as the Hubble Space Telescope, James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), and ground-based facilities in Arizona and Hawaii, uncover new clues about how planetary systems form and evolve. 

Therefore, using these missions not only fuels American innovation in space research but also brings a new turn for the cosmic discovery closer to home. They are a huge source because of their scientific potential, like dramatic tails, and proximity to Earth. Interest in space science has surged as NASA and American observatories track these rare celestial visitors. 

Conclusion

Therefore, from the extraordinary interstellar visitor 3I/ATLAS to familiar comets like Halley’s and Swift-Tuttle, NASA’s watch-list for 2025 is exhilarating. These space travellers may not all employ visible displays for casual stargazers, but for science, they offer once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to explore our cosmic neighbourhood and beyond. Hence, keep your eyes on the skies as the comet season is far from over. 

    FAQs

    • How many interstellar comets has NASA discovered so far?
      +
      Comet 3I/ATLAS is the third confirmed interstellar object after ‘Oumuamua (2017) and Borisov (2019). This makes it a rare astronomical event and a valuable scientific opportunity.
    • Can Comet 3I/ATLAS be seen from Earth?
      +
      The comet will not be visible to the naked eye. However, it can be observed using advanced telescopes or through imagery captured by NASA’s Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.
    • When will Comet 3I/ATLAS reach its perihelion?
      +
      According to NASA, Comet 3I/ATLAS will reach its perihelion, and is the closest point to the Sun, on 30 October 2025, while remaining at a safe distance from Earth.
    • What makes Comet 3I/ATLAS an interstellar visitor?
      +
      Comet 3I/ATLAS travels on a hyperbolic orbit at over 130,000 mph, meaning it is not bound to the Sun’s gravity. This confirms it came from beyond our solar system. This makes it an interstellar visitor like ‘Oumuamua and Borisov.

