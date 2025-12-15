NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 Out at nabard.org: Download AM Prelims Call Letter For Exam on Dec 20 Here

RRB NTPC CBT 2 Result 2025 OUT!
NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 download link has been activated by National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development on nabard.org. Candidates appearing in the Assistant Manager Posts exam can check the download link and other details here. 

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 Download: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the call letters to all the students who have applied for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) /Legal / Protocol & Security Service. The written exam for the above posts is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025. Candidates applied for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials on its website (nabard.org). Candidates are advised to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card so that they can check their exam centre and time and plan accordingly.

However the download link is available on the official website, NABARD Grade A Admit Card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025  Link

NABARD has uploaded the hall ticket download link for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) /Legal / Protocol & Security Service. Candidates will need to enter their roll number/registration number and date of birth to download the admit card. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card along with a valid photo ID on exam day. 

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

 

NABARD Grade A Exam Pattern

Below are the details of the exam pattern and overview for Preliminary Examination Structure for Grade A (RDBS/Legal)posts. 

 

Subject

Number of Questions

Marks

Time

Test of Reasoning

20

20

 

 

Composite time of 120 Minutes for all the tests together

English Language

30

30

Computer Knowledge

20

20

Quantitative Aptitude

20

20

Decision Making

10

10

General Awareness

20

20

Eco & Soc. Issues (with focus on Rural India)

40

40

Agriculture & Rural Development with Emphasis on Rural India

40

40

Total

200

200

120 Minutes

How to Download NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025?

You can download the NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-

  • Step1: Visit the official website of the bankNational Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) -nabard.org 
  • Step 2: Click on 'Download Here' given against 'Recruitment To The Post Of Grade A posts on the home page. 
  • Step3 : Click on the Call Letter For Preliminary Examination link
  • Step4 : Enter your 'Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY)'
  • Step5 :Download NABARD Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025.

