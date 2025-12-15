NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 Out at nabard.org: Download AM Prelims Call Letter For Exam on Dec 20 Here

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 Download: National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) has issued the call letters to all the students who have applied for Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) /Legal / Protocol & Security Service. The written exam for the above posts is scheduled to be held on December 20, 2025. Candidates applied for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials on its website (nabard.org). Candidates are advised to download NABARD Grade A Admit Card so that they can check their exam centre and time and plan accordingly.

However the download link is available on the official website, NABARD Grade A Admit Card can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

NABARD Grade A Admit Card 2025 Link