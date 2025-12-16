Which Engineering branch is called the Sustainability Engineering?

Environmental Engineering: Sustainability Engineering adopts a proactive, comprehensive, and interdisciplinary approach, and are referred to as Environmental Engineering, which has long been the main conventional discipline focused on controlling and mitigating pollution and waste.

Sustainability engineering is quickly establishing itself as a unique and important subject of study, beyond the conventional view that it is only a subset of a larger science. This new field is characterized by its all-encompassing approach to creating systems, goods, and procedures that not only satisfy present human demands but also protect the planet's resources and health for coming generations.

In order to enhance efficiency and reduce ecological footprints, it incorporates concepts from environmental science, economics, ethics, and social equality and requires engineers to take into account a project's whole lifecycle, from conception to completion. Sustainability engineering places more emphasis on prevention, innovation, and systemic change than environmental engineering, which frequently concentrates on regulatory compliance and fixing current problems.