NDA Syllabus 2026: Download the Maths and GAT Syllabus PDF Here

NDA Syllabus 2026: The NDA exam consists of two written papers Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT), followed by the SSB interview and assessment. Aspirants must start their preparation by downloading the NDA Syllabus 2026 and prepare a strategy that suits your needs. The syllabus is very resourceful and will be beneficial in the preparation journey as well as understanding the demands of the exam. Both papers are objective type and hold a total of 900 marks in the written stage.

Having an understanding of the NDA Syllabus is crucial in preparing the road ahead. The syllabus will help the candidates like a guide in understanding the requirements of each subject and topic. It will also help in understanding the key areas which require more focus. The table below provides the essential highlights of the NDA 2026 exam: