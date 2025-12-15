NDA Syllabus 2026: Download the Maths and GAT Syllabus PDF Here

NDA Syllabus 2026: The NDA exam consists of two written papers Mathematics and General Ability Test (GAT), followed by the SSB interview and assessment. Aspirants must start their preparation by downloading the NDA Syllabus 2026 and prepare a strategy that suits your needs. The syllabus is very resourceful and will be beneficial in the preparation journey as well as understanding the demands of the exam. Both papers are objective type and hold a total of 900 marks in the written stage.
NDA Syllabus 2026
Having an understanding of the NDA Syllabus is crucial in preparing the road ahead. The syllabus will help the candidates like a guide in understanding the requirements of each subject and topic. It will also help in understanding the key areas which require more focus. The table below provides the essential highlights of the NDA 2026 exam:
Exam Conducting Body
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Exam Name
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Exam
Selection Process
Written Test & SSB Interview
Total Papers
2 (Mathematics & General Ability Test)
Total Marks (Written)
900
Exam Mode
Offline (Pen & Paper)
Negative Marking
Yes (1/3rd for wrong answers)
Exam Duration
Each paper: 2.5 hours
NDA Syllabus 2026 PDF
Candidates preparing for the NDA exam must download the syllabus PDF to understand the requirements of the topics in a much better way. The candidates can download the NDA Syllabus PDF from the link provided below:
NDA 1 Syllabus 2026
NDA Syllabus 2026 for Mathematics
The NDA Syllabus for Mathematics includes topics such as Algebra, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry, Calculus, Statistics & Probability, etc. Check the detailed topic-wise Maths syllabus here:
Topic
Complete Syllabus
Algebra
Matrices and Determinants
Trigonometry
Analytical Geometry (2D & 3D)
Differential Calculus
Integral Calculus & Differential Equations
Vector Algebra
Statistics and Probability
NDA General Ability Test (GAT) Syllabus 2026
The Paper II of the NDA exam is conducted for the General Ability Test (GAT) and it includes two parts: English and General Knowledge. The General Knowledge part further includes topics of Physics, Chemistry, General Science, History, Geography, and Current Events. Check the topic-wise syllabus below:
Part A- English
The question paper in English will be designed to test the candidate’s understanding of English and workman-like use of words. The syllabus covers various aspects like : Grammar and usage, vocabulary, comprehension and cohesion in extended text to test the candidate’s proficiency in English. (As per official notification).
Part B- General Knowledge
Subject
Complete Syllabus
Physics
Chemistry
General Science
History
Geography
Current Events
