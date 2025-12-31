OSSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 743 Posts- Check More Details Here

OSSC CTSRE Recruitment 2025 Job Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published indicative advertisement for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025 for Group-B/Group-C Posts/Services. A total of 743 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Engineer, Junior Draughtsman,Photographer,Video Film Editor, Asst. Operator,Tracer and others. Out of 743 posts, 450 vacancies are available for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. The date of activation of the Online Application process with eligibility, selection process, how to apply, age limit and others will be notified in the detailed advertisement, which will be published shortly on the Commission's official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

There vacancies are available in different offices under Government of Odisha. If you have a Diploma/Degree certificate in Engineering then you have a golden chance to grab this opportunity.

You can download the indicative advertisement for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025 for Group-B/Group-C Posts/Services through the official website. However the indicative notice can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

The detailed advertisement including all details regarding various posts, their educational qualifications, group, and number of vacancies (including for women), crucial dates and others will be released shortly on the official website of OSSC. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-