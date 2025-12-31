SSC GD Apply Online 2025
Focus
Quick Links

OSSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025 Notification Released for 743 Posts- Check More Details Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 31, 2025, 13:29 IST

OSSC Recruitment 2025 indicative notification for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC). A total of 743 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check eligibility, selection process and others. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

OSSC CTSRE Recruitment 2025 Job Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published indicative advertisement for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025 for Group-B/Group-C Posts/Services. A total of 743 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Engineer, Junior Draughtsman,Photographer,Video Film Editor, Asst. Operator,Tracer and others. Out of 743 posts, 450 vacancies are available for the Junior Engineer (Civil) posts under Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department. The date of activation of the Online Application process with eligibility, selection process, how to apply, age limit and others will be notified in the detailed advertisement, which will be published shortly on the Commission's official website, www.ossc.gov.in.

There vacancies are available in different offices under Government of Odisha. If you have a Diploma/Degree certificate in Engineering then you have a golden chance to grab this opportunity.

OSSC CTSRE Recruitment 2026 Link

You can download the indicative advertisement for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025 for Group-B/Group-C Posts/Services through the official website.  However the indicative notice can also be downloaded directly through the link given below-

OSSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025

Direct Link

OSSC Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2025 Overview 

The detailed advertisement including all details regarding various posts, their educational qualifications, group, and number of vacancies (including for women), crucial dates and others will be released shortly on the official website of OSSC. To help candidates quickly understand the key highlights of the recruitment drive, we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)
Post Name Junior Engineer, Junior Draughtsman,Photographer,Video Film Editor, Asst. Operator,Tracer and others
Exam Name Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE)-2025
Total Vacancies 743
Detailed Notification Soon
Official Website https://www.ossc.gov.in/

 

OSSC Recruitment 2025 Vacancy Details

A total of 743 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive including Junior Engineer, Junior Draughtsman,Photographer,Video Film Editor, Asst. Operator,Tracer and others in the government of Odisha. Check the details of the department wise available vacancies and other details given below-

 Name of Posts   Number
Engineer Junior (Civil), under Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources  24
 Junior Engineer (Civil), Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water Department  450
 Architectural Assistant under Chief Architect, Odisha  23
 Asst. Operator under Information & Public Relations Department  34

 Check the detailed notification for details of the number of posts/departments. 

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News