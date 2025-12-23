List Of 7 Rivers That Flow Underground

Our planet is home to thousands of amazing waterways. There are roughly 165 major rivers worldwide, which drain into vast river basins that cover nearly half of Earth's land. In India, the Ganges is the largest and most sacred river. If we look across the globe, the Nile is the longest river, while the Amazon is the widest. Rivers often have different names depending on where they flow. For example, the Brahmaputra is known as the Tsangpo in Tibet. However, some rivers are more mysterious than others. Do you know about the river that flows completely beneath the Earth's surface? It is hidden inside a vast cave system and is one of the longest subterranean waterways ever found. Another hidden river flows under a famous European city, tucked away from the sun for centuries. In this article, we'll take a look at the most incredible rivers that flow underground.

List Of Rivers That Flow Underground Beneath the Earth's surface lies a hidden world of water, where mysterious rivers carve deep canyons through ancient, dark caverns. Name Dimensions Countries Description Sistema Sac Actun ~378 km (Longest) Mexico A massive underwater cave system in the Yucatán Peninsula, filled with crystal-clear water and ancient Mayan artefacts. Puerto Princesa 8.2 km Long Philippines A UNESCO site where the river flows through a spectacular cave before emptying directly into the South China Sea. Río Camuy ~16 km Long Puerto Rico The third largest underground river, carving out massive caverns and sinkholes in a lush tropical landscape. Tham Khoun Xe 7 km Long Laos An enormous river cave with passages up to 120m tall, known for its majestic limestone formations. Labouiche River 3.8 km Long France Known as "Underground Venice," it is Europe's longest navigable underground river and is open to tourists. Santa Fe River 5 km (Hidden portion) USA (Florida) This river disappears into a sinkhole in O'Leno State Park and travels 3 miles underground before resurfacing. The Lost Fleet ~6.4 km Long UK (London) Once a major waterway, this river was buried in the 1800s and now flows through the city's sewer system. Neglinnaya River ~7.5 km Long Russia A historic river in Moscow was moved into underground tunnels to prevent flooding near the Kremlin. Punkva River ~30 km System Czech Republic Part of the Moravian Karst, this river flows through deep caves and the famous Macocha Gorge. The Reka River ~38 km Long Slovenia It disappears into the world-famous Škocjan Caves, creating one of the largest underground canyons.

1. Sistema Sac Actun (Mexico) Located in the heart of the Yucatán Peninsula, Sistema Sac Actun is the world's longest underwater cave system. It is like a giant maze of tunnels filled with fresh water. The Mayans once used the openings, called "cenotes", for sacred rituals. Divers have even found bones of ancient animals and early humans inside. It is a breathtaking world of white limestone and blue water. 2. Puerto Princesa Underground River (Philippines) This river is a true natural wonder. It flows through a giant limestone cave that is full of stalactites and stalagmites. What makes it special is that the river connects directly to the sea. This means the water is salty near the end. You can take a boat tour to see the amazing rock shapes and thousands of bats that live there. 3. Río Camuy (Puerto Rico)

The Camuy River has spent millions of years carving out one of the most massive cave systems in the Western Hemisphere. The caverns are so immense that they could fit skyscrapers inside! Visitors can explore the "Clara Cave", where sunlight peeks through holes in the ceiling. It is a lush, green, and mysterious place that feels like a movie set. 4. Tham Khoun Xe (Laos) Hidden in a remote part of Laos, this is one of the largest river caves on Earth. The passages are extensive and tall. Local people have fished here for centuries and believe spirits protect the cave. The water is a beautiful green colour, and the limestone walls look like melted wax. It is truly a hidden gem of Southeast Asia. 5. Labouiche Underground River (France) Often called the "Underground Venice", this river in the Pyrenees mountains is a delight for travellers. Since 1938, people have taken boat trips through its narrow, winding tunnels. The guide pulls the boat along using cables on the walls. It is a quiet, magical journey where you can see waterfalls and ancient carvings deep beneath the ground.

6. Santa Fe River (USA) In Florida's O'Leno State Park, the Santa Fe River does something extraordinary. It simply stops and vanishes into the ground. It flows through a hidden cave system for three miles before popping back up at River Rise. This "natural bridge" has been used by people for thousands of years to cross the river without getting wet. 7. The River Fleet (UK) The Fleet is London's most famous "lost" river. Hundreds of years ago, it was a wide river where ships could sail. As London grew, the river became dirty and smelly. In the 1800s, the city decided to build over it. Today, it still flows beneath the busy streets of London, tucked away inside brick tunnels and sewers, completely invisible to the people walking above. What Is The Most Famous Underground River? The Puerto Princesa Subterranean River in the Philippines is the most famous. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the "New 7 Wonders of Nature". Scientists find it unique because it is one of the few underground rivers that flows directly into the sea. This creates a rare "underground estuary" where freshwater and saltwater mix, supporting a complex ecosystem of bats and marine life.