CBSE Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 10 of Biology, Download PDF

Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Biotechnology and its Applications Class 12 Mind Map: Teaching aids play an essential role in effective teaching. Tutors should use tools that trigger cognitive and abstract thinking in students. Giving lectures is not considered a good approach to teaching, as students fail to absorb the complete knowledge in the absence of proper teaching aids. Teachers can use audio, visual, or audio-visual aids to explain the concept to students. Visual aids are effective for subjects like Biology.

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Revised Syllabus 2023–24 PDF

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2023–24 PDF

During the time of revision, teaching aids play an important role. If a teacher uses proper aids to revise the concepts, it takes less effort and time. Also, students grasp the knowledge faster. One such visual aid teachers can use is concept maps, or mind maps. These illustrations in the form of a chart or flow diagram help students understand the arrangement of topics and their roles in the chapter. Mind maps are merely aids for revision and may fail to help if students haven’t read the chapter before.

This article carries the mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology students for their Biotechnology and Its Applications Chapter from the NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. This mind map involves textual and graphical knowledge, which helps students understand and revise quickly. Check out and download Chapter 10 Biotechnology and Its Applications mind map below.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 10 Biotechnology and Its Applications Content

Chapter: Biotechnology and Its Applications

Introduction

10.1 Biotechnology Applications in Agriculture

10.2 Biotechnology Applications in Medicine

10.2.1 Genetically Engineered Insulin

10.2.2 Gene Therapy

10.2.3 Molecular Diagnosis

10.3 Transgenic Animals

10.4 Ethical Issues

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter MCQs

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter Mind Maps

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter Short Notes

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for a better understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology and Its Applications Mind Map







You may like to read: