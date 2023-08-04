CBSE Organisms and Populations Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 11 of Biology, Download PDF

CBSE Organisms and Populations Class 12 Mind Map: Understanding organisms and their populations is a complicated process that requires a lot of behavioural understanding. But! Understanding the CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter on Organisms and Populations won’t be a big challenge for you. The mind map provided in this article will help you understand the major topics covered in this chapter.
Earlier, Organisms and Populations used to be Chapter 13 of the NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. After the deletion in the CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus, NCERT has also removed some chapters, and now Organisms and Populations is Chapter 11 of NCERT Biology Class 12. This update ensures that we are providing you with a mind map based on the revised CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus, to which you may freely refer. Check out and download the mind map below.
NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 11 Organisms and Populations Content
Chapter 11: Organisms and Populations’
Introduction
11.1 Populations
11.1.1 Population Attributes
11.1.2 Population Growth
11.1.3 Life History Variation
11.1.4 Population Interactions
CBSE Class 12 Organisms and Populations Mind Map
The Organisms and Populations chapter talks about population, population interactions, their attributes, and growth. The chapter is not crowded with too much information and is only limited to these main topics. Referring to the below-provided mind map would be enough for revision a day or two before the CBSE Class 12 board exams in 2024.
Download CBSE Class 12 Organisms and Populations Mind Map PDF here
