CBSE Principles of Inheritance and Variations Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 4 of Biology, Download PDF

Principles of Inheritance and Variations Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variations. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Principles of Inheritance and Variations Class 12 Mind Map: CBSE is the central education board that takes care of education all over India. Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are the board examinations in CBSE. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE board revised the syllabus following the 2020 National Educational Policy. The new syllabus is now 30% less as compared to the previous one. Students should be aware of the newly revised syllabus. To check the revised and deleted CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus, refer to the links below. 

In this article, we have provided a neatly designed mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 4, Principles of Inheritance and Variations. The chapter contains six main headings, under which several subheadings are there. The mind map covers all these headings and subheadings to help students understand the chapter properly. Check and download the Principles of Inheritance and Variations class 12 mind map PDF from here.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 4 Content

 

Chapter: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

Introduction

4.1 Mendel’s Laws of Inheritance 

4.2 Inheritance of One Gene 

4.2.1 Law of Dominance

4.2.2 Law of Segregation

4.2.2.1 Incomplete Dominance

4.2.2.2 Co-dominance

4.3 Inheritance of Two Genes 

4.3.1 Law of Independent Assortment

4.3.2 Chromosomal Theory of Inheritance

4.3.3 Linkage and Recombination

4.4 Sex Determination 

4.6.1 Sex Determination in Humans

4.6.2 Sex Determination in Honey Bee

4.5 Mutation 

4.6 Genetic Disorders

4.8.1 Pedigree Analysis

4.8.2 Mendelian Disorders

4.8.3 Chromosomal Disorders

CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter Mind Maps

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for a better understanding. 

CBSE Class 12 Principles of Inheritance and Variations Mind Map


Principles of Inheritance and Variation Mind Map

Download CBSE Class 12 Principles of Inheritance and Variations Mind Map PDF here

 

