CBSE Human Reproduction Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 2 of Biology, Download PDF

Human Reproduction Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 2 Human Reproduction. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Human Reproduction Class 12 Mind Map: Mind maps are illustrations created in various ways to explain the topic on which they are made. An academic mind map elaborates on the book, unit, chapter, or topic. It serves as a quick and efficient method for students to revise the topic in minimum time. Understanding a mind map could be confusing for first-time readers, as they don’t know what the topic talks about. Thus, it is suggested that students first attend their classes attentively and understand the chapter content. Mind maps can only give glimpses of the chapter, but cannot explain it in detail. 

This article elaborates on the CBSE Class 12 Chapter 2 Biology, Human Reproduction. Here, the chapter is covered in the form of a mind map that highlights all the important topics covered in the chapter along with diagrams. Have a look at the mind map and understand the topic quickly.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 2 Content

Class 12 NCERT Biology Chapter 2 focuses on human reproduction. It explains the biology behind how babies are formed and born. To know the headings covered in the chapter, check the chapter content below.

Unit: Reproduction

Chapter 2: Human Reproduction

Introduction

2.1 The Male Reproductive System

2.2 The Female Reproductive System

2.3 Gametogenesis

2.4 Menstrual Cycle

2.5 Fertilisation and Implantation

2.6 Pregnancy and Embryonic Development

2.7 Parturition and Lactation

 

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for better understanding. 

CBSE Class 12 Human Reproduction Mind Map

Refer to the mind map below to understand the chapter quickly. The major diagrams are attached to the mind map that you can practice for your exams. The PDF of the mind map is attached below.

Human Reproduction class 12 mind map

Download CBSE Class 12 Human Reproduction Mind Map PDF here

 

