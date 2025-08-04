Uttarakhand UBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE PDF For Board Exam!

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
This article provides you a clear understanding of the latest released syllabus for classes 10 by UBSE. Students who are looking for the UBSE Mathematics syllabus PDF can download it from below.

Aug 4, 2025
Uttarakhand Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the Class 10 Mathematics syllabus for the 2024-25 academic year. This updated syllabus is crucial for UK board Class 10 students who have selected Mathematics as their second language. Given that Mathematics is an elective subject and typically involves a lengthy exam, a comprehensive grasp of the syllabus is vital for effective preparation.

UK Board Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus 2025-26

In the table below, detailed syllabus of Mathematics is given. Students can check the topic for a better understanding of the subject.

UNIT I: NUMBER SYSTEMS

REAL NUMBER

Fundamental Theorem of Arithmetic statements after reviewing work done earlier and after illustrating and motivating through examples, Proofs of irrationality of √2,√3,√5

UNIT II: ALGEBRA

1. POLYNOMIALS

Zeros of a polynomial. Relationship between zeros and coefficients of quadratic polynomials.

2. PAIR OF LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Pair of linear equations in two variables and graphical method of their solution, consistency/inconsistency.

Algebraic conditions for number of solutions. Solution of a pair of linear equations in two variables algebraically-by substitution, by elimination. Simple situational problems.

3. QUADRATIC EQUATIONS

Standard form of a quadratic equation ax2 + bx + c = 0, (a ≠ 0). Solutions of quadratic equations (only real roots) by factorization, and by using quadratic formula. Relationship between discriminant and nature of roots. Situational problems based on quadratic equations related to day to day activities to be incorporated.

4. ARITHMETIC PROGRESSIONS

Motivation for studying Arithmetic Progression Derivation of the nth term and sum of the first nth terms of A.P. and their application in solving daily life problems.

UNIT III: COORDINATE GEOMETRY

Coordinate Geometry

Review: Concepts of coordinate geometry, graphs of linear equations. Distance formula. Section formula (internal division).

UNIT IV: GEOMETRY

1. TRIANGLES

Definitions, examples, counter examples of similar triangles.

a. (Prove) If a line is drawn parallel to one side of a triangle to intersect the other two sides in distinct points, the other two sides are divided in the same ratio.

b. (Motivate) If a line divides two sides of a triangle in the same ratio, the line is parallel to the third side.

c. (Motivate) If in two triangles, the corresponding angles are equal, their corresponding sides are proportional and the triangles are similar.

d. (Motivate) If the corresponding sides of two triangles are proportional, their corresponding angles are equal and the two triangles are similar.

e. (Motivate) If one angle of a triangle is equal to one angle of another triangle and the sides

including these angles are proportional, the two triangles are similar.

2. CIRCLES

Tangent to a circle at, point of contact

a. (Prove) The tangent at any point of a circle is perpendicular to the radius through the point of contact.

b. (Prove) The lengths of tangents drawn from an external point to a circle are equal.

UNIT V: TRIGONOMETRY

1. INTRODUCTION TO TRIGONOMETRY

Trigonometric ratios of an acute angle of a right-angled triangle. Proof of their existence (well

defined); motivate the ratios whichever are defined at 0o and 90o. Values of the trigonometric

ratios of 30°, 45° and 60°. Relationships between the ratios.

2. TRIGONOMETRIC IDENTITIES

Proof and applications of the identity sin2A + cos2A = 1. Only simple identities to be given.

3. HEIGHTS AND DISTANCES

 Angle of elevation, Angle of Depression.

Simple problems on heights and distances. Problems should not involve more than two right

triangles. Angles of elevation/depression should be only 30°, 45°, and 60°.

UNIT VI: MENSURATION

1. AREAS RELATED TO CIRCLES

 Area of sectors and segments of a circle. Problems based on areas and perimeter/circumference of the above-said plane figures. (In calculating area of segment of a circle, problems should be restricted to central angle of 60°, 90° and 120° only.

2. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

Surface areas and volumes of combinations of any two of the following: cubes, cuboids, spheres, hemispheres and right circular cylinders/cones.

UNIT VII: STATISTICS AND PROBABILITY

1. STATISTICS

Mean, median and mode of grouped data (bimodal situation to be avoided).

2. PROBABILITY

Classical definition of probability. Simple problems on finding the probability of an event.

UK Board Class 10 Mathematics Marks Distribution

The table given below show the amrks distribution of the subject.

Unit No.

Unit

Marks

I

Number Systems

06

II

Algebra

20

III

Coordinate Geometry

06

IV

Geometry

15

V

Trigonometry

12

VI

Mensuration

10

VII

Statistics & Probability

11

 

Total

80

UBSE Class 10 English Syllabus 2025 PDF Download

UBSE Class 10 Mathematics Syllabus PDF- Download Here

UK Board Class 10 Maths Prescribed Books

Start preparing for the subject with a complete guide on the syllabus.


