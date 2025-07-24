Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Andaman & Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: The official authority for conducting NEET UG Counseling in the union territory is the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS) , located in Port Blair. AIQ (15%) and UT quota (85%) seats are available to prospective students based on their NEET-UG 2025 scores for admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Registration for Round 1 of the Andaman & Nicobar NEET Counseling 2025, run by ANIIMS Port Blair, is open from July 21 to July 28 . On July 31, seats will be assigned, choice filling will take place, and admission reporting is due on August 6. Securing a state quota seat necessitates quick thinking and planned planning because only one medical college offers MBBS and BDS seats. For updates and information about upcoming rounds, keep a watch on the official portal.

Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Andaman and Nicobar.

Round 1 Official Schedule

This timeline aligns with the nationwide schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and applied to state counselling processes, including Andaman and Nicobar:

Particulars Tentative Dates Round 1 Registration & Fee Payment July 21 – July 28, 2025 Choice Filling & Locking July 22 – July 28, 2025 (by 11:55 PM) Seat Allotment Results July 31, 2025 Reporting at College By August 6, 2025 Round 2 & Mop-up To be notified later

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

Check the below steps for the Counselling Process of Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025: