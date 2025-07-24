Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Andaman & Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: The official authority for conducting NEET UG Counseling in the union territory is the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), located in Port Blair. AIQ (15%) and UT quota (85%) seats are available to prospective students based on their NEET-UG 2025 scores for admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Registration for Round 1 of the Andaman & Nicobar NEET Counseling 2025, run by ANIIMS Port Blair, is open from July 21 to July 28. On July 31, seats will be assigned, choice filling will take place, and admission reporting is due on August 6. Securing a state quota seat necessitates quick thinking and planned planning because only one medical college offers MBBS and BDS seats. For updates and information about upcoming rounds, keep a watch on the official portal.
Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Andaman and Nicobar.
Round 1 Official Schedule
This timeline aligns with the nationwide schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and applied to state counselling processes, including Andaman and Nicobar:
|
Particulars
|
Tentative Dates
|
Round 1 Registration & Fee Payment
|
July 21 – July 28, 2025
|
Choice Filling & Locking
|
July 22 – July 28, 2025 (by 11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Results
|
July 31, 2025
|
Reporting at College
|
By August 6, 2025
|
Round 2 & Mop-up
|
To be notified later
Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process
Check the below steps for the Counselling Process of Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025:
-
Online Registration & Fee Payment
-
Visit the ANIIMS counselling portal to register.
-
Pay ₹400 registration fee online during July 21–28.
-
Merit List Generation
-
Based on NEET-UG scores and UT domicile status, ANIIMS publishes the merit list shortly after registration closes.
-
Choice Filling & Locking
-
Log in to select MBBS/BDS institute preferences between July 22 and July 28.
-
Lock selections before the deadline unlocked preferences won't be considered
-
Seat Allotment & Result Declaration
-
ANIIMS releases allotment results on July 31.
-
Candidates must report to allocated colleges by August 6, 2025 .
-
Subsequent Rounds
-
Round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy rounds to follow based on remaining seats.
Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling: Eligibility Criteria
-
Qualified in NEET UG 2025
-
Domicile of Andaman & Nicobar UT
-
10+2 completed with PCB & English (minimum required marks)
-
Paid ₹400 counselling fee via online portal
Documents Required for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling:
The list of documents required for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling 2025 is as follows:
-
NEET admit card & scorecard
-
Class 10 & 12 certificates
-
UT domicile certificate
-
Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)
-
Aadhar card / ID proof
-
Passport-size photos, T.C./Migration, and other specific certificates like PwD, as required
Fee Structure of Nagaland NEET Counselling 2025
Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025
-
Total MBBS Seats: 114 (100% govt seats)
-
Seat Breakdown:
-
85% UT Quota: 97 seats
-
15% AIQ: 17 seats
-
Other categories (EWS/ST/SC) as per central reservation policies
Counselling Insights & Tips for Students
-
Act Fast: Register before July 28, and don’t delay choice filling—late entries may be forfeited.
-
Preference Strategy: Since only one medical college (ANIIMS) is available, focus on ranking choices for BDS (if applicable, from central institutes).
-
Reporting Countdown: Seat allotment by July 31, reporting deadline is August 6 prepare documents in advance.
