Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Andaman and Nicobar NEET counselling registration details are provided below in this article for applicants. Dates for other significant events, such as the start of classes, the announcement of the provisional merit list, and the dates for exercising web options, have been released by the authorities.

Apeksha Agarwal
ByApeksha Agarwal
Jul 25, 2025, 17:09 IST

Andaman & Nicobar NEET UG Counselling: The official authority for conducting NEET UG Counseling in the union territory is the Andaman & Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), located in Port Blair. AIQ (15%) and UT quota (85%) seats are available to prospective students based on their NEET-UG 2025 scores for admission to MBBS and BDS programs. Registration for Round 1 of the Andaman & Nicobar NEET Counseling 2025, run by ANIIMS Port Blair, is open from July 21 to July 28. On July 31, seats will be assigned, choice filling will take place, and admission reporting is due on August 6. Securing a state quota seat necessitates quick thinking and planned planning because only one medical college offers MBBS and BDS seats. For updates and information about upcoming rounds, keep a watch on the official portal.

Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Andaman and Nicobar.

Round 1 Official Schedule

This timeline aligns with the nationwide schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and applied to state counselling processes, including Andaman and Nicobar:

Particulars

Tentative Dates

Round 1 Registration & Fee Payment

July 21 – July 28, 2025

Choice Filling & Locking

July 22 – July 28, 2025 (by 11:55 PM) 

Seat Allotment Results

July 31, 2025 

Reporting at College

By August 6, 2025

Round 2 & Mop-up

To be notified later 

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process

Check the below steps for the Counselling Process of Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG 2025:

  1. Online Registration & Fee Payment

  • Visit the ANIIMS counselling portal to register.

  • Pay ₹400 registration fee online during July 21–28.

  1. Merit List Generation

  • Based on NEET-UG scores and UT domicile status, ANIIMS publishes the merit list shortly after registration closes.

  1. Choice Filling & Locking

  • Log in to select MBBS/BDS institute preferences between July 22 and July 28.

  • Lock selections before the deadline unlocked preferences won't be considered 

  1. Seat Allotment & Result Declaration

  • ANIIMS releases allotment results on July 31.

  • Candidates must report to allocated colleges by August 6, 2025 .

  1. Subsequent Rounds

  • Round 2, mop-up, and stray vacancy rounds to follow based on remaining seats.

Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

  • Qualified in NEET UG 2025

  • Domicile of Andaman & Nicobar UT

  • 10+2 completed with PCB & English (minimum required marks)

  • Paid ₹400 counselling fee via online portal 

Documents Required for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling:

The list of documents required for Andaman and Nicobar NEET Counselling 2025 is as follows:

  • NEET admit card & scorecard

  • Class 10 & 12 certificates

  • UT domicile certificate

  • Category/EWS certificate (if applicable)

  • Aadhar card / ID proof

  • Passport-size photos, T.C./Migration, and other specific certificates like PwD, as required 

Fee Structure of Nagaland NEET Counselling 2025

Andaman and Nicobar NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025

  • Total MBBS Seats: 114 (100% govt seats) 

  • Seat Breakdown:

    • 85% UT Quota: 97 seats

    • 15% AIQ: 17 seats

    • Other categories (EWS/ST/SC) as per central reservation policies 

Counselling Insights & Tips for Students

  • Act Fast: Register before July 28, and don’t delay choice filling—late entries may be forfeited.

  • Preference Strategy: Since only one medical college (ANIIMS) is available, focus on ranking choices for BDS (if applicable, from central institutes).

  • Reporting Countdown: Seat allotment by July 31, reporting deadline is August 6 prepare documents in advance.

Also Check:

Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2025

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News