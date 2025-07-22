Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially begun as Round 1 registrations from 21st July, 2025. The Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025, managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Nagaland, has officially begun. The Round 1 online registration opened on July 21, and choice filling continues through the month. This marks the formal start of the process for state quota admissions into MBBS and BDS seats.
Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Nagaland.
Round 1 Official Schedule
This timeline aligns with the nationwide schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and applied to state counselling processes, including Nagaland:
|
Activity
|
Date (2025)
|
Round 1 Registration Begins
|
July 21
|
Registration & Fee Window
|
July 21 – July 28 (12 PM)
|
Choice Filling & Locking
|
July 22 – July 28 (11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Processing
|
July 29 – July 30
|
Seat Allotment Result
|
July 31
|
Reporting to College
|
August 1 – August 6
Nagaland NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process
Check the below steps for the Counselling Process of Nagaland NEET UG 2025:
Registration
-
Residents of Nagaland who wish to participate in the counseling process must register on the official website.
-
The next step in the counseling procedure is for the candidate to submit his educational records and his NEET 2025 score.
Document verification
-
A soft copy of the applicant's birth certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), tenth and twelfth grade transcripts, and other relevant documents must be uploaded or sent for verification.
Filling out choices online
-
The applicant must complete the forms for the institutions to which they wish to apply. Depending on his rank and reservation requirements, the candidate may select multiple institutions, but only one will be assigned to him.
Seat distribution
-
The outcomes of the round's seat allocation will be made public online. The candidate will receive allotment letters for the position and the reporting locations in advance.
-
Both candidates who wish to upgrade and those who still need to be assigned seats have the opportunity to attend the next round of counseling.
-
Candidates who are satisfied with their performance will be encouraged to keep their seats frozen.
Reporting at the center
-
Candidates must provide their original identification documents and the provisional allotment letter to the reporting center after accepting their seat assignments.
-
Following verification and payment of the required fees, the candidate would be formally admitted to the university.
Nagaland NEET Counselling: Quota & Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must fulfill the following eligibility requirements in order to take part in the Nagaland NEET Counseling 2025:
-
The counseling process is only open to applicants who meet the NEET requirements.
-
Applicants must have the required paperwork to prove their lawful residency in Nagaland.
-
Candidates must be at least 17 years old at the time of application. There is no upper age limit for the counseling process.
-
In addition to physics, chemistry, and English, the candidate must have passed the 10+2 exam in biology or biotechnology. Furthermore, at least 50% of the exam's total points must be awarded to the candidate. 45% of candidates with physical disabilities and 40% of SC/ST candidates.
Documents Required for Nagaland NEET Counselling:
The list of documents required for Nagaland NEET Counselling 2025 is as follows:
-
10th-grade Marksheet
-
12th-grade Marksheet
-
NEET 2025 Admit Card
-
Certificate of Domicile
-
Certificates for the Category and Sub-Category (if applicable)
-
Certificate of Physical Disability (where applicable)
-
Certificate for the economically weak section (where appropriate)
-
Scorecard for NEET 2025
-
Fee receipts for registration and the counselling procedure
-
Passport photos of the candidate
-
The government-issued identity evidence (AAdhar/Pan/Voter ID, for example)
Fee Structure of Nagaland NEET Counselling 2025
There is a registration fee that is non-refundable for all students who are taking part in counseling. Each category has a different fee, which must be paid online at the time of application submission. For reference, the anticipated fee schedule is shown below:
|
Nagaland NEET UG Counselling Fees
|
Category
|
Registration Fee (INR)
|
General
|
₹1000
|
SC/ST/OBC
|
₹500
|
NRI/Management Quota
|
₹10,000
Nagaland NEET UG Seat Matrix 2025
-
MBBS Seats: Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research (NIMSR) – 100 seats
-
BDS Seats: Not yet officially specified, but expected to be included in counselling.
-
Eligibility Criteria:
-
Qualified NEET‑UG 2025
-
Nagaland domicile
-
Passed 10+2 (PCB + English) with minimum aggregate marks
-
Paid ₹400 counselling fee
