Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

The Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025 has officially begun as Round 1 registrations from 21st July, 2025. The Nagaland NEET UG Counselling 2025, managed by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Nagaland, has officially begun. The Round 1 online registration opened on July 21, and choice filling continues through the month. This marks the formal start of the process for state quota admissions into MBBS and BDS seats.

Here’s everything you need to know about key dates, registration steps, seat matrix details, and choice-filling instructions to secure a medical or dental seat in Nagaland.

Round 1 Official Schedule

This timeline aligns with the nationwide schedule released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and applied to state counselling processes, including Nagaland: