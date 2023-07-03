CBSE Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 1 of Biology, Download PDF

Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 1 Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Class 12 Mind Map: Class 12 is an important milestone in students' life as this serves as the gateway to their academic future. Students of this class face board examinations at the end of their academic year, which decide how capable they are to opt for a course in college. We put our efforts into helping students learn better and stress-free. In this direction, we have created a mind map of NCERT Class 12 Biology Chapter 1, Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants. Students can go through this mind map a day before their exam to quickly recall all the topics and concepts covered in the chapter. This mind map will elaborate on the NCERT Biology Chapter 1 of Unit I, Reproduction, which students find quite difficult to understand.

This mind map follows the revised CBSE Class 12 Biology syllabus.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 1 Content

Reproduction is an essential characteristic of living beings. This ensures the flow of traits and species to the next generation. Like animals, plants also belong to the category of living beings. They also reproduce to give birth to their new generation. In Chapter 1 of CBSE Class 12 Biology, the emphasis is on studying the sexual reproduction in plants that develop flowers. Read the chapter content below.

Unit: Reproduction

Chapter 1: Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants

Introduction

1.1 Flower-A Fascination Organ of Angiosperms

1.2 Pre-Fertilisation: Structure and Events

1.2.1 Stamen, Microsporangium and Pollen Grain

1.2.2 The Pistil, Megasporangium (ovule) and Embryo Sac

1.2.3 Pollination

1.3 Double Fertilisation

1.4 Post-Fertilisation: Structure and Events

1.4.1 Endosperm

1.4.2 Embryo

1.4.3 Seed

1.5 Apomixis and Polyembryony

