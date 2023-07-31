CBSE Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 8 of Biology, Download PDF

Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Microbes in Human Welfare Class 12 Mind Map: Class 12 is one of the toughest milestones for school students as a result of this being their next step in the academic line. Well, students do not have to worry about it if they have good preparation. The best way to prepare is to solve as many questions as possible and keep the topic’s information fresh. Revision becomes effective if you know the chapter's content. Obviously, students cannot read the chapter again and again before solving the questions or going for an exam. For such scenarios, we have created mind maps.

Mind maps are illustrations with chapters’ and topics’ important highlights. These serve as an instant method of chapter revision. For subjects like Biology, remembering the scientific names of organisms is difficult. Thus, having mind maps with you during chapter revision makes it easy to memorise the names. Here, you will find the detailed mind map for Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare for CBSE Class 12 Biology students. The mind map is based on the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. Check it out and download the PDF.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 8 Microbes in Human Welfare Content

Chapter 8: Microbes in Human Welfare

Introduction

8.1 Microbes in Household Products

8.2 Microbes in Industrial Products

8.2.2 Antibiotics

8.2.3 Chemicals, Enzymes and Other Bioactive Molecules

8.3 Microbes in Sewage Treatment

8.4 Microbes in the Production of Biogas

8.5 Micr0bes as Biocontrol Agents

8.6 Microbes as Biofertilisers

CBSE Class 12 Microbes in Human Welfare Mind Map







