CBSE Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 5 of Biology, Download PDF

Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 5 Molecular Basis of Inheritance. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 Mind Map: CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) is an Indian educational board that serves the purpose of delivering education all over India. Biology is one of the subjects offered by CBSE. Class 12 CBSE is the seniormost class and have to sit for the CBSE board exams, 2024. Studying complete textbooks a day before the exams is very tough, and students need quick alternatives to revise what they have learned and prepared for the exams. Mind maps are the option that students can refer to revise for their exams in a short time.

This article is about to provide you with a properly designed mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 5. This chapter is about the DNA and thus given the name, Molecular Basis of Inheritance. The CBSE Molecular Basis of Inheritance chapter involves multiple experiments and diagrams that students should practice before sitting for CBSE Class 12 Biology exam 2024. Check and download the mind map for quick and effective revision of the CBSE Class 12 Molecular Basis of Inheritance chapter.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 5 Content

Chapter 5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

Introduction

5.1 The DNA

5.1.1 Structure of Polynucleotide Chain

5.1.2 Packaging of DNA Helix

5.2 The Search for Genetic Material

Transforming Principle

Biochemical Characteristics of Transforming Principle

5.2.1 The Genetic Material is DNA

5.2.2 Properties of Genetic Material (DNA versus RNA)

5.3 RNA World

5.4 Replication

5.4.1 The Experimental Proof

5.4.2 The Machinery and the Enzymes

5.5 Transcription

5.5.1 Transcription Unit

5.5.2 Transcription Unit and the Gene

5.5.3 Types of RNA and the Process of Transcription

5.6 Genetic Code

5.6.1 Mutations and Genetic Code

5.6.2 tRNA-the Adaptor Molecule

5.7 Translation

5.8 Regulation of the Gene Expression

5.8.1 The Lac Operon

5.9 Human Genome Project

5.9.1 Salient Features of Human Genome

5.9.2 Applications and Future Challenges

5.10 DNA Fingerprinting

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for a better understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Mind Map

Molecular Basis of Inheritance class 12 mind map is given below. It is a detailed piece of what the chapter talks about. The Molecular Basis of Inheritance class 12 mind map pdf is attached just below the image. This mind map can also be used Molecular Basis of Inheritance class 12 concept map for the CBSE board.







