CBSE Reproductive Health Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 3 of Biology, Download PDF

Reproductive Health Class 12 Mind Map: Read this article to get a detailed mind map for quick revision of Class 12 CBSE Biology Chapter 3 Reproductive Health. Download the Class 12 Biology syllabus and NCERT textbook.

CBSE Reproductive Health Class 12 Mind Map: Understanding a concept or topic becomes easier when explained in the form of a diagram or flowchart. Even examiners prefer flowcharts to explain concepts. If you are looking at this article right now, then you must be one of those who prefer short and crisp content without long sentences. Guess what? You are in the right place. Here you will find the creatively designed mind map for CBSE Class 12 Biology.

The mind map provided in this article covers the content of NCERT Class 12 Biology Chapter 3. This chapter is about reproductive health. The chapter comprises five main headings, which are included in the mind map here. This mind map will quickly help you to revise NCERT Biology Class 12 Reproductive Health. You can save this reproductive health mind map in PDF format for later use.

NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 3 Content

Chapter 3 of NCERT Class 12 Biology discusses the reproductive health of human beings. It explains the problems and strategies to solve them. Population control is one of the topics included, along with surgical and various other contraceptive methods. See the chapter content below for what other topics are covered under NCERT Class 12 Biology, Chapter 3 Reproductive Health.

Unit: Reproduction

Chapter: Reproductive Health

Introduction

3.1 Reproductive Health- Problems and Strategies

3.2 Population Stabilisation and Birth Control

3.3 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP)

3.4 Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

3.5 Infertility

Download the NCERT Class 12 Biology chapter-wise PDF for a better understanding.

CBSE Class 12 Reproductive Health Mind Map

STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) or STIs (Sexually Transmitted Infections), MTP (Medical Termination of Pregnancy), amniocentesis, birth control methods, and ART (Assisted Reproductive Technologies) are the main topics discussed in NCERT Class 12 Reproductive Health. You will find all these covered in the below attached Reproductive Health class 12 mind map. Check and have a quick revision of the chapter.

