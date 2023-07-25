Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology and its Applications Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: There is not much time left for the final CBSE Class 12 Board examinations 2024. The Central Board of Secondary Education has already released the sample papers, and soon the practise papers will be available. The format of the sample paper ensures that the question paper pattern will not change much, and the first section will comprise multiple choice questions (MCQs) along with assertion and reason-based questions. The more you practise, the greater your chances are to score well in this section.

To help CBSE Class 12 Biology students with the MCQ part of CBSE Class 12 Biology Paper 2024, we have framed a few MCQs directly from NCERT Class 12 Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications. The language is direct and picked from the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. These are the main MCQs one can frame from Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications. Practise them, and you will be the master of this chapter.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 10 Biotechnology and its Applications MCQs

1. Which organisation make decisions regarding the validity of GM research and the safety of introducing GM-organisms

a) WHO

b) GEAC

c) Government of India

d) Non of the above

2. Which biotechnological application is used to produce large quantities of insulin for medical use?

a) DNA fingerprinting

b) Gene therapy

c) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

d) Recombinant DNA technology

3. Which of the following is an example of a genetically modified (GM) crop?

a) Rice

b) Wheat

c) Cotton

d) Mustard

4. The method of producing thousands of plants through tissue culture is called

a) Micro-propagation

b) Vegetative propagation

c) Tissue culturing

d) Non of the above

5. Full form of GMOs

a) Government Mentioned Organisms

b) Genetically Mature Organisms

c) Genetically Modified Objects

d) Genetically Modified Organisms

6. Full form of dsRNA

a) Double-stranded ribonucleic acid

b) Double-stranded deoxyribonucleic acid

c) Double-segmented ribonucleic acid

d) None of the above

7. Which peptide is not present in mature insulin?

a) A peptide

b) B peptide

c) C peptide

d) A and B peptides

8. First gene therapy was given in?

a) 1990

b) 1909

c) 1991

d) 1900

9. The correct full form of BT in Bt Cotton is;

a) Bacillus thuringensis

b) Bacillus thurinogiensis

c) Bacillus thuringiensis

d) Bacillus thoringiensis

10. This capacity to generate a whole plant from any cell/explant is called

a) Pluripotency

b) Totipotency

d) Both a and b

c) None of these

Answer Key

1. b) GEAC (Genetic Engineering Approval Committee)

2. d) Recombinant DNA technology

3. c) Cotton

4. a) Micro-propagation

5. d) Genetically Modified Organisms

6. a) Double-stranded ribonucleic acid

7. c) C peptide

8. a) 1990

9. c) Bacillus thuringiensis

10. b) Totipotency

