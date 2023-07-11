Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 6 Evolution MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Evolution Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 6 Evolution of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) play a significant role in the CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam. They serve as an effective assessment tool that evaluates students' understanding of concepts and their ability to apply knowledge. MCQs require students to analyse information, make informed choices, and select the most appropriate answer among given options. By practising MCQs, students develop critical thinking skills, improve their problem-solving abilities, and enhance their time management skills. MCQs also help in quick revision and self-assessment, allowing students to identify areas of strength and weakness. Overall, MCQs provide a structured approach to exam preparation and help students attain a comprehensive understanding of the subject, leading to better performance in the board exam. To help students prepare better for their CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 board exam, a few MCQs are attached here which you may refer to check your knowledge. The answer key is attached at the tail of this post along with a CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 6 Evolution MCQs PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 6 Evolution MCQs

1. Which scientist proposed the concept of the inheritance of acquired traits?

a) Charles Darwin

b) Jean-Baptiste Lamarck

c) Gregor Mendel

d) Alfred Russel Wallace

2. The term "homologous structures" refers to structures that:

a) Have similar functions but different evolutionary origins.

b) Have similar structures but different functions.

c) Have both similar structures and functions.

d) Have neither similar structures nor functions.

3. According to the Hardy-Weinberg principle, the frequency of alleles in a population will remain constant if:

a) Mutation occurs at a high rate.

b) Genetic drift is absent.

c) Natural selection is intense.

d) Gene flow is restricted.

4. The extinction of dinosaurs is associated with:

a) Volcanic eruptions

b) Asteroid impact

c) Climate change

d) Plate tectonics

5. The phenomenon where unrelated species evolve similar traits due to similar environmental pressures is called:

a) Convergent evolution

b) Divergent evolution

c) Coevolution

d) Adaptive radiation

6. The idea that evolution occurs in small, incremental steps over long periods of time is known as:

a) Gradualism

b) Punctuated equilibrium

c) Speciation

d) Adaptive radiation

7. The evolution of wings in birds and bats is an example of:

a) Convergent evolution

b) Divergent evolution

c) Coevolution

d) Parallel evolution

8. The evolutionary theory proposed by Charles Darwin is based on the concept of:

a) Inheritance of acquired traits

b) Natural selection

c) Genetic drift

d) Mutation

9. The process by which new species evolve from a common ancestor is called:

a) Speciation

b) Hybridization

c) Genetic drift

d) Mutation

10. The concept of "survival of the fittest" is associated with:

a) Jean-Baptiste Lamarck

b) Charles Darwin

c) Alfred Russel Wallace

d) Gregor Mendel

Answer Key

1. b) Jean-Baptiste Lamarck

2. c) Have both similar structures and functions.

3. b) Genetic drift is absent.

4. b) Asteroid impact

5. a) Convergent evolution

6. a) Gradualism

7. a) Convergent evolution

8. b) Natural selection

9. a) Speciation

10. b) Charles Darwin

