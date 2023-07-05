MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health: Free PDF Download Available

Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health MCQs: Check and download important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Reproductive Health Chapter 3 here. All questions are from the revised syllabus and are created by experienced faculty.

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapter 3: Reproductive unit is the first unit for CBSE Class 12 Biology students. Out of 70, this unit covers 16 marks, which is the second-highest weightage among all the units. Thus, having strong command over this will be beneficial for your 2024 Biology Class 12 CBSE board examination.

As per the sample paper format released by CBSE for the 2024 Class 12 Board examination, section A will be composed of 16 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The majority of these 1 mark questions will involve multiple choice questions (MCQs). Thus, preparing for MCQs becomes essential. To help you with that, we here have designed MCQs from Reproductive Health of CBSE Class 12 Biology. It is chapter number 3 as per the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. These MCQs will also be helpful for the students to get ready for the NEET examination. Check the MCQs with answers and download PDF as well.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3: Reproductive Health

1. Which of the following is a barrier method of contraception?

a) Tubectomy

b) Oral contraceptives

c) Condom

d) Copper-T

2. Emergency contraception is effective if used within:

a) 12 hours

b) 24 hours

c) 48 hours

d) 72 hours

Answer: d) 72 hours

3. Which STI is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae?

a) Syphilis

b) Genital herpes

c) Gonorrhea

d) HIV/AIDS

Answer: c) Gonorrhea

4. In which part of the female reproductive system does fertilisation occur?

a) Uterus

b) Vagina

c) Fallopian tubes

d) Cervix

Answer: c) Fallopian tubes

5. The surgical method of permanent contraception in females is called:

a) Tubectomy

b) Vasectomy

c) IUD insertion

d) Oral contraception

Answer: a) Tubectomy

6. Which contraceptive method works by inhibiting ovulation?

a) Condom

b) Oral contraceptive pill

c) Copper-T

d) Diaphragm

Answer: b) Oral contraceptive pill

7. Which of these is not a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART)?

a) In vitro fertilisation (IVF)

b) Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

c) Surrogacy

d) Hysterectomy

Answer: d) Hysterectomy

8. Which of these is a non-hormonal contraceptive method?

a) Oral contraceptive pill

b) Copper-T

c) Contraceptive patch

d) Emergency contraception

Answer: b) Copper-T

9. Which STI is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)?

a) Chlamydia

b) Gonorrhea

c) Syphilis

d) HIV/AIDS

Answer: d) HIV/AIDS

10. Which of the following is a permanent method of contraception for males?

a) Tubectomy

b) Vasectomy

c) Intrauterine device (IUD)

d) Contraceptive implant

Answer: b) Vasectomy

11. The method of contraception that is reversible and involves blocking or sealing the fallopian tubes is called:

a) Condom

b) IUD insertion

c) Tubectomy

d) Laparoscopy

Answer: c) Tubectomy

12. Which STI is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum?

a) Genital herpes

b) Gonorrhea

c) Syphilis

d) Chlamydia

Answer: c) Syphilis

13. Which of the following is not a barrier method of contraception?

a) Diaphragm

b) Condom

c) Copper-T

d) Cervical cap

Answer: c) Copper-T

14. Which method of contraception is known as the “morning-after pill”?

a) Oral contraceptive pill

b) Copper-T

c) Emergency contraception

d) Sterilization

Answer: c) Emergency contraception

15. Which contraceptive method provides protection against both unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections?

a) Oral contraceptive pill

b) Barrier methods (e.g., condom)

c) Intrauterine device (IUD)

d) Sterilization

Answer: b) Barrier methods (e.g., condom)

