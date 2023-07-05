MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health: Free PDF Download Available

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapter 3: Reproductive unit is the first unit for CBSE Class 12 Biology students. Out of 70, this unit covers 16 marks, which is the second-highest weightage among all the units. Thus, having strong command over this will be beneficial for your 2024 Biology Class 12 CBSE board examination.
As per the sample paper format released by CBSE for the 2024 Class 12 Board examination, section A will be composed of 16 questions, each carrying 1 mark. The majority of these 1 mark questions will involve multiple choice questions (MCQs). Thus, preparing for MCQs becomes essential. To help you with that, we here have designed MCQs from Reproductive Health of CBSE Class 12 Biology. It is chapter number 3 as per the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. These MCQs will also be helpful for the students to get ready for the NEET examination. Check the MCQs with answers and download PDF as well.
MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 3: Reproductive Health
1. Which of the following is a barrier method of contraception?
a) Tubectomy
b) Oral contraceptives
c) Condom
d) Copper-T
2. Emergency contraception is effective if used within:
a) 12 hours
b) 24 hours
c) 48 hours
d) 72 hours
Answer: d) 72 hours
3. Which STI is caused by the bacterium Neisseria gonorrhoeae?
a) Syphilis
b) Genital herpes
c) Gonorrhea
d) HIV/AIDS
Answer: c) Gonorrhea
4. In which part of the female reproductive system does fertilisation occur?
a) Uterus
b) Vagina
c) Fallopian tubes
d) Cervix
Answer: c) Fallopian tubes
5. The surgical method of permanent contraception in females is called:
a) Tubectomy
b) Vasectomy
c) IUD insertion
d) Oral contraception
Answer: a) Tubectomy
6. Which contraceptive method works by inhibiting ovulation?
a) Condom
b) Oral contraceptive pill
c) Copper-T
d) Diaphragm
Answer: b) Oral contraceptive pill
7. Which of these is not a type of assisted reproductive technology (ART)?
a) In vitro fertilisation (IVF)
b) Intrauterine insemination (IUI)
c) Surrogacy
d) Hysterectomy
Answer: d) Hysterectomy
8. Which of these is a non-hormonal contraceptive method?
a) Oral contraceptive pill
b) Copper-T
c) Contraceptive patch
d) Emergency contraception
Answer: b) Copper-T
9. Which STI is caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)?
a) Chlamydia
b) Gonorrhea
c) Syphilis
d) HIV/AIDS
Answer: d) HIV/AIDS
10. Which of the following is a permanent method of contraception for males?
a) Tubectomy
b) Vasectomy
c) Intrauterine device (IUD)
d) Contraceptive implant
Answer: b) Vasectomy
11. The method of contraception that is reversible and involves blocking or sealing the fallopian tubes is called:
a) Condom
b) IUD insertion
c) Tubectomy
d) Laparoscopy
Answer: c) Tubectomy
12. Which STI is caused by the bacterium Treponema pallidum?
a) Genital herpes
b) Gonorrhea
c) Syphilis
d) Chlamydia
Answer: c) Syphilis
13. Which of the following is not a barrier method of contraception?
a) Diaphragm
b) Condom
c) Copper-T
d) Cervical cap
Answer: c) Copper-T
14. Which method of contraception is known as the “morning-after pill”?
a) Oral contraceptive pill
b) Copper-T
c) Emergency contraception
d) Sterilization
Answer: c) Emergency contraception
15. Which contraceptive method provides protection against both unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections?
a) Oral contraceptive pill
b) Barrier methods (e.g., condom)
c) Intrauterine device (IUD)
d) Sterilization
Answer: b) Barrier methods (e.g., condom)
Answer Key
1. c) Condom
2. d) 72 hours
3. c) Gonorrhea
4. c) Fallopian tubes
5. a) Tubectomy
6. b) Oral contraceptive pill
7. d) Hysterectomy
8. b) Copper-T
9. d) HIV/AIDS
10. b) Vasectomy
11. c) Tubectomy
12. c) Syphilis
13. c) Copper-T
14. c) Emergency contraception
15. b) Barrier methods (e.g., condom)
|Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Reproductive Health MCQs PDF
Also check: