MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Human Reproduction: Free PDF Download Available

Class 12 Biology Human Reproduction MCQs: Check and download important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Human Reproduction Chapter 2 here. All questions are from the revised syllabus and are created by experienced faculty.

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapter 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the syllabus for its classes. The revision involved the deletion of topics and chapters from the curriculum, which reduced the syllabus by 30%. This relieved the burden for students who will now be appearing for CBSE board examinations. Now the board examinations will follow the revised syllabus and the paper format will also be designed as per the new curriculum. The first section of the CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 paper will carry 16 one-mark questions, out of which around 13 will be multiple choice questions (MCQs). In MCQs either we get a full mark or nothing as it depends on the choice you mark for the question. Thus, preparing for the MCQ section becomes essential.

Here, in this article, we have designed a list of MCQs from Human Reproduction. It is chapter 2 in NCERT Class 12 Biology book and a part of the Class 12 CBSE syllabus. These MCQs are important from the 2024 Class 12 Biology exams’ perspective. We tried to cover all essential topics from CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 2. Solve them and check your knowledge. To help you with the answers, the correct options are provided in the answer key section of this article. You can also download the PDF for a complete view. These MCQs are also helpful for Class 12 Chapter 2 preparation for NEET.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 2: Human Reproduction

1. Which of these is not a part of the female reproductive system?

a) Ovary

b) Fallopian tube

c) Uterus

d) Prostate gland

2. The primary sex organ(s) in males is/are:

a) Testes

b) Epididymis

c) Vas deferens

d) Seminal vesicles

3. The process of formation of mature sperm cells is called:

a) Oogenesis

b) Ovulation

c) Spermatogenesis

d) Menstruation

4. Fertilisation in humans occurs in the:

a) Uterus

b) Vagina

c) Ovary

d) Fallopian tube

5. The hormone responsible for the development of secondary sexual characteristics in males is:

a) Estrogen

b) Progesterone

c) Testosterone

d) Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH)

6. The menstrual cycle in females is regulated by the hormones:

a) Estrogen and progesterone

b) Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH)

c) Luteinizing hormone (LH) and testosterone

d) Prolactin and oxytocin

7. The release of a mature egg from the ovary is known as:

a) Menstruation

b) Fertilisation

c) Ovulation

d) Implantation

8. The inner lining of the uterus, where the fertilised egg implants and develops, is called the:

a) Endometrium

b) Myometrium

c) Perimetrium

d) Cervix

9. The hormone responsible for milk production in mammary glands is:

a) Estrogen

b) Progesterone

c) Prolactin

d) Oxytocin

10. The process of shedding of the uterine lining along with blood is known as:

a) Ovulation

b) Fertilisation

c) Menstruation

d) Implantation

11. The maximum number of spermatozoa are stored in the:

a) Epididymis

b) Seminal vesicles

c) Vas deferens

d) Prostate gland

12. In humans, fertilisation typically occurs in the:

a) Uterus

b) Cervix

c) Vagina

d) Fallopian tube

13. The hormone responsible for the contraction of uterine muscles during childbirth is:

a) Estrogen

b) Progesterone

c) Prolactin

d) Oxytocin

14. Which of the following is a STI (sexually transmitted infection)?

a) Hepatitis B

b) Influenza

c) Tuberculosis

d) Malaria

15. The surgical method of permanent contraception in males is called:

a) Vasectomy

b) Tubal ligation

c) Hysterectomy

d) Oophorectomy

Answer Key:

1. d) Prostate gland

2. a) Testes

3. c) Spermatogenesis

4. d) Fallopian tube

5. c) Testosterone

6. b) Follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinizing hormone (LH)

7. c) Ovulation

8. a) Endometrium

9. c) Prolactin

10. c) Menstruation

11. a) Epididymis

12. d) Fallopian tube

13. d) Oxytocin

14. a) Hepatitis B

15. a) Vasectomy







